JW MARRIOTT DEBUTS IN SPAIN - MADRID

JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today unveils its first property in Spain with the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Madrid

Located in the cultural charm of the Canalejas zone, next to the iconic, dynamic, and bustling Puerta del Sol, the luxurious new hotel sits in the heart of the city, moments away from prestigious art institutions and theatres.

“JW Marriott is at the forefront of the evolution of luxury travel, placing equal importance on mindfulness and well-being as we do on indulgence and comfort,” said Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. “With these brand pillars in mind, we are thrilled to bring the JW Marriott brand to Spain. JW Marriott Hotel Madrid is an ideal reflection of who we are and what we represent, from its thoughtful design to the bespoke programming crafted with guests’ holistic wellness in mind.”

An Urban Sanctuary

The hotel is designed to offer a new standard of luxury, one that inspires guests to achieve balance and become present in body, mind, and spirit. Every detail of the hotel is curated to encourage guests to reflect and recharge. Whether it’s soaking in the striking views of the city from the privacy of their guestroom terrace, enjoying the botanical oasis of El Patio JW Garden where ingredients used by the restaurant and cocktail bar are grown, or indulging in the city’s gardens with a picnic of local produce arranged by the hotel, mindful moments can be found and created anywhere.

Ingrained in the brand’s belief that true luxury is having the time and space to focus on what matters most – oneself - the new 139-room hotel offers guests an inspiring urban retreat in the center of the Spanish capital. Most suites located on the upper floors have large terraces boasting spectacular views of the city below.

In addition to the large and fully equipped Fitness Room and Wellness Area, the property has designed special in-room experiences allowing guests to enjoy a personalized wellness journey during their stay. Yoga mats are available in all rooms and complimentary access video workouts and meditation practices via QR codes allow guests to nurture their physical well-being. The bath menu, with special playlists and customizable light setups for sensory pampering for all five senses, turns each bathroom into a private spa experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed to Capture the Essence of Madrid

Previously one of the oldest perfumeries in Madrid, the building itself has a unique legacy and captures the very essence of the city. The hotel’s architecture and design was entrusted to Rockwell Group, who created an elegant concept using natural materials and a neutral color palette to ensure a relaxing environment. Touches of the building’s historic past remain visible through the preservation of certain elements, such as the wrought iron columns from the 19th century which can be found throughout the property.

Scents of the City

Madrid’s essence is tied closely to its history and the evocative aromas of violets, tuberoses, carnations, and roses that fill the city. JW Marriott Hotel Madrid has collaborated with the Spanish Academy of Perfume, paying homage to the building’s unique heritage and the city’s sensuous past, to create a fully holistic wellness experience that stimulates the senses.

To start, each guest is welcomed with a traditional violet or rosemary-scented tea in an artisanal ceramic cup upon check-in. Guests then choose from one of five scents which will then be placed in their wardrobe. Stories about Madrid and its aromas are found on the bedside table, designed to relax the mind before sleep. In the Lobby, there is an exhibition featuring antique perfume bottles, books, and essences, which guests can explore at their leisure. For those keen to continue their scent journey, there are olfactory workshops in partnership with the Academy which offer exclusive opportunities for guests to learn more about the city and their scent preferences.

A Feast for the Senses

Partnering with renowned, Michelin-star chef Mario Sandoval, the property has crafted a dining and cocktail concept that elevates and subtly reinvents local flavor. Using ingredients grown in the JW Garden and sourced from local providers, ‘QU’ offers the ultimate expression in refined Spanish flavor. Served on dishes inspired by the beauty of perfume containers, each meal nourishes more than just the body, engaging all five senses to create an unforgettable dining experience that captures the essence of Madrid. Visitors can sip and savor the city’s spirit through an inventive cocktail menu that highlights local ingredients and iconic aromas such as chocolate, rosemary, and lemon.

For more information on the hotel and its amenities, and to secure reservations, please visit: www.marriott.com.