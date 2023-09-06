Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island presents Wellness Weekend 2023

As World Wellness Weekend 2023 draws near, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, the blissful all-villa resort under Jumeirah Group, is delighted to present an array of invigorating activities and experiences curated to elevate the well-being of its cherished guests, nurturing both body and soul.

Friday, September 15

Kickstart the weekend with Sandbank Dynamic Fitness, an engaging workout against the backdrop of pristine sands and cerulean waters, while younger guests can embrace the art of crafting nutritious and delicious smoothies at the Kids Club. For those seeking a sociable challenge, social tennis awaits at the resort’s stunning beachside Tennis Court, promising enjoyable rallies and friendly competition.

Saturday, September 16

Connect with nature during a serene Nature Walk led by the resort’s gardening chief — an insightful journey through the island’s rich flora and fauna that unveils its natural beauty. Children can explore their inner zen through meditative drawing at the Yoga Studio, cultivating mindfulness through creativity, while a refreshing twist awaits with the Healthy Mocktail Class at the Café Lounge, where guests can master crafting two rejuvenating mocktails at one of the resort’s most beloved sunset spots. As the day winds down, find inner calm through Yogic Sleep Meditation on tranquil Spa Rooftop, guided by the resort’s resident yogi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday, September 17

For a balanced start to the day, engage in the Mat Pilates session at the Spa Rooftop, enhancing core strength and flexibility. Families are in for a joyful treat with the exhilarating Fun Tube ride — a water adventure that guarantees children’s laughter. The spirited Beach Volleyball session offers a perfect blend of sun-soaked enjoyment and physical fitness.

Beyond the exclusive offerings of the Wellness Weekend, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s Talise Spa invites you to restore your senses in paradise. Greet the day with a revitalising sunrise yoga, indulge in a nature-inspired signature massage within one of the spa’s captivating overwater treatment rooms, or a meditative Tibetan Bowl sound healing experience, all with the most spectacular overwater views.

This charming contemporary island retreat extends the Summer Escapes Offer to guests — an opportunity to experience the Wellness Weekend with a discount of up to 25%. To learn more about Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and secure your reservation, please visit www.jumeirah.com/Maldives or contact [email protected]