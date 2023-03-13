Jumeirah Group Pioneers Industry-First Mobile Check-In Solution in the UAE

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, in partnership with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), introduces Jumeirah Mobile Check-In, an industry-first biometric and digital technology solution.

The avantgarde solution empowers guests to complete all check-in formalities prior to arrival through their mobile phone, delivering a seamless arrival experience and reducing the check-in process by up to 10 minutes.

Showcased during GITEX 2022, the technology allows Jumeirah guests, who booked directly on Jumeirah.com or its mobile application, to upload all essential identification documentation within 48 hours pre-stay. The process includes an industry-first verification step, where guests take a selfie from their mobile phone and upload this image to complete the check-in process. A digital or physical key, subject to guest preference, is then received upon arrival. In accordance with best practices to ensure privacy and security, and subject to guest approval, the service further uses guest identity to customise and create truly personalised experiences both on and off property.

Thomas B. Meier, Chief Operating Officer of Jumeirah Group said: “Placing the guest at the heart of all we do is a top priority for Jumeirah Group, and we are always looking at new and innovative solutions to further enhance and personalise our hospitality experience. Jumeirah Mobile Check-In delivers on our promise of Stay Different, providing our guests with a secure, quick and easy check-in process, in addition to simplifying future reservations and facilitating payment processes.”

The innovative and user-friendly contactless check-in solution integrates Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts’ ecosystem with the UAE Government-approved check-in protocols and security features, providing guests a safe and secure check-in.

Shaikha Ebrahim AlMutawa, Director – Hospitality Affairs Department, Business and Registration Licensing Sector, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said: “We are committed to creating unique value and providing the best guest experience, as we continue to work with our stakeholders and partners to further enhance the overall hospitality offering. We understand that time is precious for our visitors and are constantly exploring ways to make their travel experience in Dubai as seamless as possible by pushing the boundaries of innovation. This novel mobile check-in facility launched by Jumeirah Group promises an unrivalled experience for global travellers, further highlighting Dubai’s position as a must-visit destination.”

Currently available at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Jumeirah Mobile Check-In will be rolled-out across several of the group’s 13 hotels and resorts in the United Arab Emirates this year.

For more information, please visit https://www.jumeirah.com/en/online-check-in.