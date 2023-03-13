Korean Air to increase flights on China routes

Korean Air will resume services and increase flights on its China network from March 17, following the two countries’ agreement to increase the number of flights to pre-pandemic levels, which was announced on March 3.

Flights between Korea and mainland China will increase from 13 times per week to 84 times per week by the end of March, and to 99 times per week in May. The airline’s weekly flight frequency on its China routes will reach 38% and 43% of 2019 levels in March/April and May/June, respectively.

Through service resumption and increased flights, the airline will provide diversified and more convenient schedules between Incheon and Gimpo Airports and major cities in China such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Korean Air will also work to revitalize the aviation and tourism industries and Incheon Airport’s role as a hub through expanding transit networks from China.

The airline will undergo preliminary inspections of its business branches and airport services in China to ensure safe operations and customer convenience in preparation of the expected surge in passenger demand.