QANTAS MARKETPLACE LAUNCHES TO BRING MORE VALUE AND STYLE FOR FREQUENT FLYERS

Qantas Loyalty has today unveiled a new online shopping experience which will allow Frequent Flyers to earn and use their Qantas Points on 900 premium and household brands and more than 20,000 products.

The launch of Qantas Marketplace is the biggest online retail expansion of the Frequent Flyer program, offering more opportunities for members to be rewarded and enjoy more value when they spend.

Wide selection of premium brands

The platform will bring together brands and products curated by Qantas across fashion, beauty, homewares, appliances and technology.

Brands now available on Qantas Marketplace include leading Australian fashion designers Scanlan Theodore, Rebecca Vallance, bassike, Jac + Jack, Viktoria & Woods, BEC + BRIDGE, Country Road and Kirrikin as well as Australian furniture and homeware designer brands MCM House and Dinosaur Designs.

Products from international brands including Peloton will also be part of the selection.

The new shopping experience replaces the Qantas Rewards store with 20 percent more brands and over a thousand new products available. Popular brands such as Apple, BOSE and Dyson will continue to be available on Qantas Marketplace.

More value for members

Frequent Flyers will be able to use their Qantas Points to shop on Qantas Marketplace using Points Plus Pay and will earn at least three Qantas Points per dollar spent (up from two points) when using cash.

Members will also be able to take advantage of regular bonus points offers.

As an introductory offer, Points Club members will earn an additional three Qantas Points per dollar spent and Points Club Plus members will earn an additional six points per dollar spent until 30 June 2023. The elite earners will also be eligible for an ongoing discount on the points required for purchases on Qantas Marketplace: 10 percent discount for Points Club Plus and 5 percent discount for Points Club.

Exclusive collaborations

Qantas Marketplace will also be home to exclusive collaborations and designs between Qantas and leading brands, focused on innovation, style and a premium experience.

To mark the launch of the platform, Australian designer Michael Lo Sordo created a custom dress in Qantas’ shade of red that will be available via Qantas Marketplace.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Comments

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said the platform offers members a seamless and premium shopping experience that rewards them for every purchase.

“Our Frequent Flyers already earn more points on the ground than they do through travel. With Qantas Marketplace, we’re connecting them to hundreds of brands that they know and love, with the added benefit of being able to earn and use points,” said Ms Wirth.

“We know our members are always looking for more value and ways to boost their points balance, so we’ve increased the points earn rate on the platform too.

“Australia’s love of Qantas Points has seen us build strong partnerships with some of the country’s biggest brands. These connections are key to keeping our members engaged in the program and ultimately drive value for our business,” Ms Wirth added.

Qantas Marketplace is available at marketplace.qantas.com.

Frequent Flyers can continue to earn Qantas Points when shopping at more than 450 online retailers through Qantas Shopping.