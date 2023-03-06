Jumeirah Group Certified as a Great Place to Work® in the UAE

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the UAE, by the global authority on workplace culture.

The award is based on the experience and opinion of colleagues working at Jumeirah.

The recognition as a Great Place to Work® is testament to Jumeirah’s ongoing investment in company culture, with surveyed colleagues sharing that they are proud to tell others they work for the brand.

Jumeirah’s culture programme – The Spirit of Jumeirah – is designed to ensure happy and healthy colleagues who feel motivated to go above and beyond for guests and for each other. Created by colleagues, for colleagues, it draws on their insights and experiences to focus on the things that are meaningful and matter most to Jumeirah’s most important asset – its people.

The programme supports the company’s values – Generosity, Diversity, Flair and Uncompromising Spirit – and focuses on learning & development, recognition, celebration and wellbeing. Rolled out globally across its 26-hotel portfolio and corporate offices, the programme includes Live Your Guest Life – an opportunity for colleagues to experience a stay with Jumeirah; IGNITE Innovation – a colleague-led initiative to find ideas that are great for guests, great for Jumeirah’s employees and great for the business; and Women in Hospitality Coaching and Business Leaders MBA Programmes. To mark the diversity of the colleague population each and every National Day and special occasion is also celebrated through the ‘It’s All About You’ initiative.

In 2022, Jumeirah launched “Spirit Week”, an annual, week-long event taking place globally to recognise colleagues for everything they do and celebrate the Spirit of Jumeirah. “Spirit Week” was launched with a public thank you to colleagues projected on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and on a giant billboard alongside one of Dubai’s busiest roads.

Ellen Dubois Du Bellay, Chief Human Resources Officer at Jumeirah Group, commented: “A strong company culture has become increasingly important to employees and at the same time expectations from the workplace have also shifted at incredible speed. At Jumeirah, our people are integral to the luxury hospitality experience and creating a working environment where people feel heard, supported and valued is fundamental to our collective success. Over the last few years, we’ve put increased emphasis on enhancing our culture – what we call The Spirit of Jumeirah – to retain, develop and attract talent and build our brand reputation as we expand our portfolio globally. The Great Place to Work® accreditation is based on the views of our colleagues, and it’s their commitment to our culture and shared values that has helped us achieve this important validation.”

Established in 1992 and trusted by business leaders, top research institutions, and employees worldwide, Great Place to Work® has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and has utilised its Trust Index Survey™ and Great Place to Work Trust Model™ to produce insights to define what makes a great workplace. The survey utilises a unique, rigorous, and data-based model and places the employee at the heart of the model to quantify the employee experience at companies across the globe.

For more information about Jumeirah Group, please visit www.jumeirah.com.