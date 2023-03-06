AirAsia Super App Introduces Queuing Service to Help Tourists and Locals

One of the best things about travelling is the food & cuisine that each destination offers, but sometimes long lines at famous restaurants with no online table reservation allowed can dampen the excitement. The airasia Super App has introduced a brand new service, specifically to address that inconvenience of queuing up at famous restaurants at tourist destinations, beginning with Bangkok.

The ‘Queuing Service’ by airasia food, available from today onwards in Bangkok, enables travellers and local Bangkokians alike to book the service and have airasia riders queue up for them at participating restaurants such as CQK HOTPOT, Jeh O Chula, Lek Seafood Yaowarat, Khun Ple Mookata and Yi Ja Suki Mala. Dinner service can be booked in advance for any day from 6PM – 8PM.

Miss Nattinee Tawanchulee, Country Head of airasia Super App Thailand, said, “With the launch of ‘Queuing Service’ on airasia food, we reinforce our position as a leading travel and lifestyle platform, providing value-added services for tourists and locals alike to have a better culinary experience when they travel. We have all experienced the frustration caused by long wait times at popular restaurants. In addition, there can be language barriers for foreign visitors meaning they miss out on signature dishes. To solve these issues and support the revival of local businesses, we introduce the ‘Queuing Service’ with five initial restaurants: CQK HOTPOT, Jeh O Chula, Lek Seafood Yaowarat, Khun Ple Mookata and Yi Ja Suki Mala and we look forward to adding more restaurants in the near future.”

Steps on how to book this service easily via the airasia Super App by clicking on the ‘food’ icon, and follow these simple steps:

Once you click on ‘Food’ icon, Select ‘Queuing Service’

Choose a participating restaurant (CQK HOTPOT, Jeh O Chula, Lek Seafood Yaowarat, Khun Ple Mookata and Yi Ja Suki Mala are the participating restaurants for the moment)

Enter the number of people who will be dining-in

Agree to our terms and conditions, then confirm the restaurant location

Book the service and select your desired date and time (Dinner service can be booked in advance for any day from 6PM – 8PM)

Pay the service fee starting at 300 THB.

