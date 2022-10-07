Jumeirah Group Announces Stunning New Retreat in Bahrain

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, is continuing its ambitious expansion plans with the unveiling of a captivating new resort in the Middle East – Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa.

Resting majestically on the unexplored, pristine beaches of Bahrain’s West Coast, the resort delivers a secluded oasis away from the hustle of the city. Guests will experience a luxury getaway with stunning ocean views, lush greenery and meandering waterways invoking a sense of wellbeing and inspiration at the unique resort.

From breath-taking panoramic sunsets and an extensive range of leisure and wellness facilities, stays at Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa will promise moments of harmony. Families, groups and couples looking to disconnect and relax in the uninterrupted solitude and tranquillity of its stunning beaches and gardens, can stay in one of the resort’s 196 modern and spacious rooms and suites, or enjoy the privacy of its exclusive 11-bedroom Gulf Summer House, located directly at the beach.

Thomas B. Meier, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Jumeirah Group said: “With the unveiling of our new property in Bahrain, Jumeirah Group is set to diversify the growing hospitality landscape in the Kingdom. As the darling brand of Dubai, Jumeirah will bring its considerable expertise and success to our neighbouring Gulf state, creating exceptional moments that deliver our promise of Stay Different. From its unique location on the pristine beach front, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa will provide unparalleled Arabian hospitality with a focus on wellbeing, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the stunning surroundings and embrace a different pace of life. With a passion for destination dining, Jumeirah Group will also bring its renowned signature dining know-how to the hotel, giving guests and residents of Bahrain an unrivalled choice of culinary experiences.”

A sense of peace is provided by the property’s design inspiration of flowing waters and ripples of the Arabian Gulf, with the rhythm of waves incorporated throughout the resort. Rich blue tones and iridescent mother of pearl add authenticity to a truly unique hotel, perfectly reflecting the island’s unique heritage and Bahrain’s reputation as the Island of Pearls.

Every occasion is catered for with the resort’s eight signature dining concepts that offer awe-inspiring sea views; from unique family-style dining against a backdrop of picturesque panoramas and an exquisite poolside eatery, to specially crafted menus and mixology infused with local ingredients, fragrances and spices to deliver a unique Bahraini experience. Additionally, guests can choose to dine in the privacy of their own room or villa from the bespoke in-room dining menu.

Guests can also reinvigorate their mind, body and spirit with Jumeirah’s award-winning Talise Spa, including female-only spa facilities, couple treatment rooms, a spectacular indoor pool, state of the art gym and tennis courts. The epicentre of relaxation and harmony with influences of the sea, the multidimensional spa space offers a range of therapeutic and re-energising bespoke treatments.

Children can enjoy the best holiday with a 36-seater cinema, Kids Club featuring a pool, play area and nap room, Teens Club and family pool with a slide. For the ultimate Middle Eastern experiences that appeal to all ages, the Abra canal tour and a wide range of cultural excursions allow guests to explore the rich heritage of the Kingdom. Guests can step through ancient settlements and forts, including Qal’at Al Bahrain Fort, once capital of the Dilmun civilization dating back almost 4,000 years and now a UNESCO World Heritage site, explore colourful bazaars and discover the winding narrow alleyways and traditional and royal houses of Muharraq Island. Thrill-seekers are equally catered for, thanks to the resort’s ideal location just 10 minutes from the Bahrain International F1 Circuit.

To experience the new Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa, guests can take advantage of an exclusive opening package that offers 15% off regular rates and BD 18 in resort credit. Please visit http://Jumeirah.com/JumeirahGulfOfBahrain for more information or contact us on +97377771000 for bookings.