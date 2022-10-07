Kenya Projects to Receive 1.46 Million Tourists By the End of 2022

Kenya is projecting to receive close to 1.46 million tourists before the end of 2022, as more borders reopen.

The sector which was hard hit by adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic has exuded confidence in heading to full recovery as it built on resilience, powerful destination, growth of domestic tourism and value addition to tourism experience. It also plays host to the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony on the 15 October in Nairobi.

Speaking during the official opening of the 12th edition of Magical Kenya Tourism Expo (MKTE), Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary (CS) Najib Balala noted that the estimated arrivals would translate to Sh265billion.

“Last year, we recorded 870,000 visitors into the country with revenue receipt of Sh146billion, and close of this year, we have better projects since things have begun looking up,” said Balala.

The tourism expo which is the largest East and Central African Travel Trade Show brings together over 200 exhibitors and 160 buyers from Kenya’s key source market in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Balala noted the expo plays an important development in the sector’s recovery as the presence of exhibitors and hosted buyers affirms that Kenya continues to attract global attention and investment in tourism development.

“MKTE 2022 represents the aspirations of the tourism sector in Kenya and Africa, it shows that the sector is ready to kick off and we are ready for business. This is a great platform to sell Kenya to the global tourism market and we are confident that within these three days, we shall see some interesting developments as we look forward to building on the already existing partnerships between our tourism industry and global players,” added Balala.

He further noted that the Ministry has already put in place measures to ensure that tourism experiences are not only safe and enjoyable for visitors but also sustainable and profitable for stakeholders in the industry.

“As a Ministry, we have been focusing on increasing our country’s value proposition by highlighting its unique offering and culture through events such as MKTE. Earlier in the year, we launched our new strategy that will provide a road map for the sector and will shape the future of Kenya’s tourism industry,” said the CS.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer Betty Radier said the expo is in line with the board’s efforts to revitalize tourism in Kenya as it focuses on Africa and other emerging markets.

“As we continue to work towards our vision of a thriving tourism industry, we are determined to support this vital sector by providing an environment that will attract visitors and enable them to connect with the best in local hospitality, culture and heritage,” said Radier.

The expo which will end Friday, October 7 will have several seminars with presentations on compelling themes on the current trends in the travel industry.

Source: All Africa