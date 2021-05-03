Jordan appointed director of membership at ABTA

ABTA has promoted Rachel Jordan to the role of director of membership and financial protection.

The move sees Jordan take on overall responsibility for membership onboarding and management, in additional to her existing financial protection role, starting today.

Her enhanced brief comes as John de Vial, the current director of financial protection and financial services at ABTA, moves to focus on major initiatives supporting the delivery of the strategic plan.

Both Jordan and John de Vial report to ABTA chief executive, Mark Tanzer.

Tanzer said: “Our members are ABTA’s beating heart and in Rachel they will have an extremely capable new director of membership and financial protection, supporting them as we move into travel’s restart and beyond.”

ABTA has also announced that Alice Catterall, its director of partnerships and events, is to leave in the summer to take on a managing director position in the private sector.

Tanzer added: “Alice has been an excellent leader of a varied and vibrant industry events programme that is highly valued not just by our members but the wider industry too.

“The successful transition from in-person events to virtual formats during the pandemic has enabled ABTA to stay in touch and relevant to our members.”