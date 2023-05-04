Jetstar Asia to move to Jakarta Airport’s Terminal 2F

Jetstar Asia is preparing to move their international operations from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2F (T2F) at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Tuesday 16 May 2023.

Jetstar Asia (3K) currently operates up to 14 return flights each week from Singapore to Jakarta, carrying over 250,000 passengers between the two cities each year.

The first Jetstar flight to arrive into Jakarta Airport’s Terminal 2F will be 3K201 at 09:00 on 16 May, with 3K202, the first flight to depart the terminal at 09:40.

Jakarta Airport Terminal 2 is located in the west-north part of the airport and has capacity for over 19 million passengers each year, with a convenient and free shuttle bus and Sky Train services to transfer passengers between terminals.

Jetstar Asia’s Head of Ground Operations, Mr. Peter Choo said Jetstar Asia started flying to Jakarta in 2005 and it remained one of the low-cost carrier’s most popular ports.

“Jakarta’s popularity goes from strength to strength as Singaporeans continue to travel to Indonesia’s capital for business, for family and for tourism,” Mr. Choo said.

“This move will enable us to ramp up our operations and increase capacity between these two important destinations in response to increasing demand while we continue to offer our incredible low fares ensuring more people can travel to this incredible city more often.”

All Jetstar Asia passengers booked to travel to / from Jakarta from 16 May have been contacted directly to inform them of the terminal change.