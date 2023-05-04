Joyned and Amadeus unveil new agreement to enhance travel booking experience

Israeli start-up Joyned has today announced a commercial agreement with leading global travel technology company Amadeus. The agreement will see Joyned’s group booking software - Joyned Booking – offered alongside Amadeus’ portfolio of solutions to online travel agencies and other digital travel players across the globe.

The Joyned Booking website add-on enables a more social booking experience by allowing travellers to invite friends and family to discuss and collaborate on travel plans in a private on-site space, and then book with ease. This increases conversion rates for digital travel players, whilst complementing Amadeus’ existing booking technology and further boosting its value proposition.

Commenting on the partnership, Jonathan Abraham, CEO of Joyned, said; “Having informally collaborated with Amadeus over the past few years, a commercial partnership was the natural step forward. Both our mission and Amadeus’ are interconnected around a customer-first focus so it’s a natural fit! We’re excited to be able to bring our social booking solution to more travellers across the globe through this partnership, providing an enhanced customer experience for more and more people.

“Social booking is such a big topic in the travel industry at the moment and we are currently the only company to offer an off-the-shelf solution for travel websites. Our partnership with Amadeus will see its value proposition enriched through offering customers a social group booking platform,” he added.

Furthermore, by implementing Joyned’s seamless, social booking experience for groups, travel sites can typically enjoy a higher conversion rate of 10% and an increase in overall website revenue. Additional data and insight is also made available through Joyned Booking, such as price perception and mapping of the group booking customer buying journey, further enriching travel sites’ offering through tailored offers and promotions.

Sam Abdou, Executive Vice President of Airline Distribution and Global Online Tech at Amadeus, said: “For digital travel players, the success and growth of their businesses is closely tied to increasing conversion rates, and social booking has a proven track record in this regard. That’s why we’re excited to be partnering with Joyned. We’re always looking at how we can improve the booking experience in a way that benefits both our customers and travellers. Joyned Booking delivers in both areas by growing digital travel players revenue through increased conversion rates and introducing a more collaborative experience for travellers that makes the process of booking a trip easier than ever. I look forward to working more closely with Jonathan and the Joyned team in the future as we continue to innovate together.”