Beaver Creek to welcome new beginners facility

Beaver Creek ski resort in Colorado is preparing for the opening of the new McCoy Park.

The 250-acre facility will make its debut on Monday.

This expansive terrain has been designed to provide the ultimate experience for learner and intermediate skiers and snowboarders seeking the perfect terrain to learn new skills.

Featuring 17 new trails serviced by two quad lifts, as well as dedicated family-learning terrain, McCoy Park offers beginner skiing and snowboarding in a tranquil bowl environment.

The McCoy Park investment is a commitment to guest experience and the third instalment of the Signature Parks Collection: dedicated learning areas that provide beginner terrain mimicking the setting of advanced trails, granting guests of all ski levels a chance to explore more of the mountain on terrain they are comfortable skiing.

With 34 resorts across North America, Beaver Creek-owner Vail Resorts provides the ultimate mountain experience for all levels of winter sports abilities.