Jet2.com flies from Bristol Airport for first time

Jet2.com has taken off from Bristol Airport for the first time.

The full flight departed from Bristol Airport to Majorca with holidaymakers jetting off on a much-needed holiday.

The inaugural flight was followed by another to Menorca.

The start of operations from Bristol Airport comes as the Balearic Islands (Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza) and Madeira were all added to the green travel list for customers travelling from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Customers across the south-west of England and south Wales have plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to enjoying a holiday to these destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrival at Bristol Airport has resulted in significant investment for the region.

More than 200 new jobs have been created with roles including flight deck and cabin crew, engineers, and ground operations colleagues.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “We have been ready to get going for some time now, and the announcement from the government means that customers can finally enjoy real package holidays and our award-winning customer service from Bristol Airport.

“We are looking forward to enjoying enormous success at our newest base, and the response to the launch from customers and independent travel agents has been outstanding.

“That said, we know customers want to travel to more destinations and the UK government still has a long way to go to reopen international travel properly and satisfy customer demand both from Bristol Airport and across the UK.

“We continue to urge the government to reopen international travel properly, rather than adding just a few destinations and hoping everyone will be happy with that.”