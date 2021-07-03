Saudi to limit UAE travel over Delta variant concerns

Saudi Arabia will restrict travel to and entry from Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Afghanistan officials have confirmed.

The move comes in response to concerns over the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The ban goes into effect from tomorrow, and will apply to anyone who has been in those four countries within the last 14 days.

Saudi citizens returning before Sunday will be exempted, an notice explained.

“The ministry of interior calls upon citizens wishing to travel to the countries to which travel is permitted to be careful, stay away from areas where the virus is spreading, and follow up all precautionary measures, regardless of their destination,” the statement added.