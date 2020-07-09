Airbus plane deliveries stall as travel demand slows

The number of commercial aircraft delivered by Airbus fell to a 16-year low in the first half of 2020 new figures reveal.

Over the first six months of the year, deliveries fell by 49 per cent, to 196 planes, compared with 389 in the same period last year.

However, there has been a modest recovery more recently.

Airbus saw deliveries rise by 50 per cent in June compared with May and reached their highest level since the coronavirus crisis spread to Europe in March.

Deliveries rose to 36 aircraft in June, up from 24 in May and a low of 14 in April.

Airbus has said it faces an average 40 per cent drop in business over the next two years, forcing it to cut 15,000 jobs.

With airlines focusing on survival, Airbus posted no orders for a second month.

Gross orders so far this year remained at 365 jets, but net orders adjusted for cancellations slipped by one unit to 298.