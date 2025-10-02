Delta, Spanx launch limited-edition merch collection available exclusively on Delta Shop

The two Atlanta-based brands are teaming up to launch a female-focused collection featuring Spanx’s signature AirEssentials fabric and subtle Delta branding. Designed for comfort and style, the pieces are perfect for travel and everyday wear.

As Delta Air Lines celebrates its Centennial year and Spanx marks 25 years of elevating women, the two Atlanta-based brands are teaming up to launch a limited-edition SPANX® for Delta collection — available exclusively on Delta Shop while supplies last, starting on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET.

The female-focused, co-branded collection is designed for life on the move and made from Spanx’s signature AirEssentials ultra-drapey spacer fabric that’s breathable, light-as-air and oh-so-soft. Each item features a subtle touch of Delta — either a Centennial emblem or the iconic Delta widget — and delivers a polished, yet cozy look that transitions seamlessly from gate to destination.

“Spanx is an innovative lifestyle brand that, like Delta, was born in Atlanta and built on bold ideas and a deep understanding of its customers,” said Alicia Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer at Delta. “We’re proud to partner with a brand that resonates with our audience and shares our passion for empowering people on the move. This limited-edition drop is designed for travelers who love to explore the world in style — and it’s a celebration of the elevated, welcoming experience that defines the Delta lifestyle, both in the air and on the ground.”

“Partnering with Delta is a first-class moment for Spanx. Our customers live bold, fast lives, and they deserve travel apparel that keeps up,” said Katie Weeks, V.P. of Brand Marketing at Spanx. “SPANX AirEssentials® has already become our customers’ go-to for elevated comfort, and teaming up with one of the world’s most trusted airlines is the ultimate proof point for us. Delta is the gold standard in travel, and now, SPANX is the gold standard in what to wear while you do it.”

The airline revamped Delta Shop, a curated retail destination that offers exclusive collections and premium lifestyle products inspired by the spirit of travel and the Delta experience, in celebration of its 100th year of flight with a Centennial Collection.

The collection, which offered employees and customers a new way to connect with the brand and commemorate the historic milestone, was followed by additional lines — from Still Fly and Throwback Tees to the more recent Summer and Golf collections. Delta also recently unveiled an iconic collaboration, Nike Air Force 1 Low x Delta Air 100, available exclusively to employees.

The shop continues to expand with thoughtfully designed collections that celebrate Delta’s values, unique partnerships, SkyMiles Members and milestone moments. Brand fans should stay tuned for future drops that continue to celebrate Delta’s legacy and elevate the travel experience, especially with the holidays just around the corner.