Jet2 delays return following green list shock

Jet2 has pushed back a planned restart of operations in the wake of the latest changes to government travel regulations.

Officials yesterday removed Portugal from the green list of safe destinations, leaving Israel as the only major country considered suitable for British travellers.

In response, leisure airline Jet2 said it would delay its return July 1st, having initially hoped to restart later this month.

The new date excludes the Jersey programme, which will restart on June 24th.

In addition, because Turkey currently remains on the red list, the carrier has taken the decision to restart flights and holidays to the country only July 22nd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “The UK government has repeatedly stated that it is making decisions based on infection and vaccination rates, yet many destinations continue to be left off the green list despite having low infection rates and high vaccination rates.

“When you apply the government’s own criteria for making decisions about travel, we simply cannot understand why more destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands are not allowed to open to UK holidaymakers.

“We are now calling for complete openness and transparency when it comes to the data, so that customers and the industry can really understand what is driving these decisions.”

Jet2 earlier this week raised more than £500 million as it prepares to relaunch.

Heapy added: “We agree that public health must be the number one priority.

“However, despite all the evidence and data showing that travel can restart safely and at scale, the UK continues to remain largely grounded whilst the rest of Europe opens up.”