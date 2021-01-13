Jet2 cancels all UK outbound trips until March

Jet2.com has suspended all flights and holidays until March 25th.

The leisure operator said the decision is the result of uncertainty surrounding travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson explained: “Where customers yet to travel are affected by any programme changes, our approach to providing smooth and speedy refunds has been widely praised by independent travel agents, and we will be automatically cancelling affected bookings with a relevant refund.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have always respected that customers should receive their money back if we have not provided their flight or holiday.

“We know that customers and independent travel agents will remember this approach, and the way we have looked after them will play an important part in our long-term strategy.”

The Leeds-based firm added: “There is a lot of demand for our award-winning flights and holidays and with a huge choice of popular destinations available from across our network of ten UK bases, customers can take advantage of some fantastic deals for summer 2021.

“We know that customers work hard and save hard for their holidays, and we are very excited to take them away on holiday again.”

For customers due to travel from 26th March onwards, the carrier said it would provide independent travel agency partners with further updates closer to the time.