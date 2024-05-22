Jeddah back on British Airways’ route map

The airline announced the route’s return at the GREAT FUTURES expo in Riyadh, a flagship event to drive business engagement between the UK and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Available to book from today, the route will begin operating on 4 November 2024, serving the Saudi Arabian city on a year-round basis from British Airways’ home at London Heathrow.

The new flights will be operated by the Boeing 787 fleet and will boost connectivity to the Kingdom as the four-per-week service, joins the daily service between Riyadh and Heathrow Terminal 5.

Speaking to the delegation in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We have a long history of connecting families, friends and businesses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with our home in London. There are significant opportunities for businesses in both countries, so we’re pleased we can re-build our connectivity and strengthen links between the two kingdoms.”

To celebrate the launch, British Airways is offering return fares from 1905 SAR in World Traveller (economy) and 16079 SAR in Club World (business class), available to book before 5 June 2024.

