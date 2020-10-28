Princess Cruises cancels Australia trips until May

Princess Cruises has confirmed it will extend its pause in operations for cruises departing from Australia and New Zealand through to May 31st next year.

The operator blamed uncertainty about when international travel restrictions might be lifted for the decision.

Guests booked on cancelled departures will receive a refundable future cruise credit equivalent to 100 per cent of the fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus credit equal to 25 per cent to what has been paid.

Alternatively, guests can forfeit the bonus and request a refund for all money paid on their booking by using this online form.

Guests have until November 30th to decide, or they will automatically receive the cruise credit option.

The company added it would protect travel agent commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in the business.

Princess Cruises is an international premium line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations last year.