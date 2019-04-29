Palm Jumeirah takes centre stage with Dubai Summer Surprises

With nearly a week to go until the start of the 22nd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises, Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment has announced the highlights of this year’s exciting and fun-filled programme.

Running from June 21st until August 3rd, DSS will bring residents and visitors an incredible six-week line-up of retail promotions, world-class entertainment, gastronomy picks, and much more as the annual festival lights up the city this summer season.

Those looking to bag a bargain will enjoy six weeks of sales with more than 300 brands participating in over 3,500 outlets, giving shoppers 25 to 75 per cent off throughout the DSS period.

In addition to the citywide sales, shoppers will also be treated to an exclusive offer on a specific retail product at a select shopping location each day as part of the Deal of the Day promotion.

Details for each day’s offer will not be unveiled until 24 hours beforehand and will take place from 10:0 until stocks last.

Visitors looking to experience some of Dubai’s rich heritage will have plenty of museums to explore this summer, with Al Shindaga Museum, Al Marmoom Heritage Village,

Etihad Museum, Dubai Museum and the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding all open for people to discover.

Art-lovers can head to the Curado Fine Art Gallery which offers a mix of exhibitions and education programmes for fine art collectors, while creatives can head to Green Art Gallery which supports emerging artists from all over the Middle East and beyond.

Dubai is home to many landmark attractions that will be bustling with many activities during DSS.

Visitors can pay a visit to the award-winning Dubai Frame to enjoy views of the city, or head over to the Pointe leisure and retail destination on the iconic Palm Jumeriah to enjoy a variety of shopping and exciting new restaurants.

Families can supercharge their summer this DSS with unbeatable promotions on a range of exciting attractions across the city.

Keep cool with a trip to one of Dubai’s legendary waterparks, including Aquaventure, Wild Wadi Waterpark or the brand-new Laguna Waterpark at La Mer.

For those wanting to beat the heat, there is also a range of indoor parks including Hub Zero or Green Planet at City Walk which gives visitors a chance to see colourful birds and crawlies, as well as Modhesh World at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Foodies in Dubai can enjoy a feast of gastronomy delights from the city’s many eateries, including fine dining restaurants, coffee houses and street food cafes during DSS.

Don’t miss out on one of Dubai’s best Asian seafood restaurants, 3 Fils in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, which features innovative dishes, small plates and great vibes.

Foodies can also dine at some of the hottest new places in town, including the Kasap at the Pointe, which serves authentic Turkish cuisine, as well as the exciting new Japanese joint Akira Back at the W Dubai, The Palm.

DSS will offer residents and visitors an unmissable line-up of experiences, exciting events and world-class entertainment, making it the place to be this summer.