JAMUL CASINO RESORT OFFICIALLY UNVEILS BRAND-NEW HOTEL TOWER WITH JAM-PACKED OPENING WEEKEND

San Diego’s premier new luxury destination, Jamul Casino Resort, welcomed guests to the official grand opening of its state-of-the-art boutique hotel tower, marking a new era in Southern California hospitality. The stunning 16-story property features a premium spa with a full-service salon, a rooftop pool with sweeping mountain views, and a signature dining venue. With 200 spacious, Alexa-enabled rooms including multiple high-tech luxury suites, a speakeasy and invite-only gaming spaces, it creates an unparalleled stay and play experience.

Offering guests a new standard of entertainment and luxury options in one spectacular destination, the Resort is now accepting all reservations at JamulCasino.com.

“This moment has been a long time coming,” said Mary Cheeks, President, and General Manager of Jamul Casino Resort. “Our new hotel tower is the result of years of dedication and vision—designed to create a truly exceptional experience for our guests while deepening our commitment to revitalizing the community. We’re proud to unveil an all-in-one destination that captures the best of San Diego. Whether you’re here to play or relax, Jamul Casino Resort is ready to welcome you.”

The star-studded opening weekend kicked off with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony including welcome remarks from tribal members including Chairwoman Erica M. Pinto, along with Mayor Todd Gloria of San Diego, Supervisor Joel Anderson, Mayor Ron Morrison of National City and Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista.

Throughout the festivities, guests enjoyed exclusive access to the Fly Room speakeasy, Signature Club and the Starlite Pool where a celebration was kicked off by baseball legend Trevor Hoffman, former San Diego Padres pitcher, who mingled with attendees and shared his excitement for the new Resort. The evening continued with a spectacular drone show set against the scenic backdrop of the Jamul mountains, followed by a rooftop pool party where the festivities carried on into the night.

Grand opening weekend continued Saturday with an intimate Four Walls whiskey tasting in the Fly Room with exclusive bottle giveaways for VIP guests, hosted by beloved actor Glenn Howerton, known for his role in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The three-day celebration concluded with a pool party on Sunday at Starlite Pool, complete with live music and salsa dancing where guests reveled well into the evening.

The stunning Resort, originally imagined as a crystalline jewel box floating against the Jamul mountains, is a world-class destination where visitors can seamlessly transition from gaming and entertainment to relaxation and rejuvenation without ever leaving the property. Solidifying its reputation as a premier destination in Southern California, Jamul Casino Resort delivers an unparalleled guest experience through cutting-edge technology including advanced in-room automation via DigiValet’s tablet-based control system that allows guests to manage their stay through intuitive voice commands.

The artfully designed hotel tower aims to earn the AAA Four Diamond Rating — North America’s premier hotel rating program, recognizing the most important aspects of luxury such as cleanliness, comfort, cuisine and consistency.

About Jamul Casino Resort

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino Resort is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges, and a brand-new, 200-room luxury hotel tower. The 16-story boutique hotel offers an all-new collection of guest experiences from restaurants, retail space, a rooftop pool and full-service spa and salon. The hotel has been built to achieve AAA’s Four Diamond designation. Jamul Casino Resort supports more than 1,500 permanent jobs throughout the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino Resort, please visit JamulCasino.com.