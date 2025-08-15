Hilton opens first U.S. Virgin Islands hotel in St. Thomas

Hilton announces its debut in the U.S. Virgin Islands with the opening of Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas, a 126-room hotel located directly across from Havensight Mall and overlooking Long Bay. This milestone marks a strategic addition to Hilton’s growing presence in the Caribbean, where it currently welcomes guests at approximately 50 hotels.

“With the introduction of Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas, we’re proud to bring our Hamptonality service culture to the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, senior vice president and global brand head, Hampton by Hilton. This new hotel offers our signature complimentary hot breakfast, premium bedding for a great night’s sleep, and the consistent and reliable experience travelers expect from a global leader in hospitality. As we expand across the Caribbean, we remain committed to delivering the exceptional stays our guests know and love.”

Owned by Haven Development and managed by Hotel Equities, Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas pays homage to the island with its modern interior décor and Caribbean teals and blues throughout. The property caters to the desires of today’s travelers with amenities that include a 3,800-square-foot patio, a 2,000-square-foot pool deck, 850 square feet of onsite event space, a fitness center, and a full-service bar and lounge overlooking the harbor open to the public called The Helm.

Guests can start the day with Hampton’s free hot breakfast featuring a buffet and signature Hampton waffle, which guests can make just the way they like it, with seasonal flavors and delicious toppings. Guests can also enjoy small plates and beverages at the hotel’s full bar and lounge overlooking the bay.

“The opening of Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas represents a meaningful milestone not only for Hilton but also for Hotel Equities’ growing presence in the Caribbean,” said Juan Corvinos, president, Caribbean and Latin America for Hotel Equities. “As the first international branded hotel on the island specifically designed to serve business travelers, while also offering a vibrant waterfront location ideal for leisure guests, this property reflects our team’s commitment to operational excellence and strong brand alignment. Our team is proud to help bring this vision to life with a steadfast focus on local delivery of service, quality, and guest satisfaction.”

The hotel is centrally located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, with Havensight Mall across the street. Charlotte Amalie attractions are 1.5 miles away, Cyril E. King Airport is 4.1 miles away, and Magens Bay Beach is 4.5 miles away from the hotel. The proximity to the cruise pier makes day passes an ideal option for seafaring travelers to experience the hotel’s amenities.

Haven Development is deeply invested in making a lasting impact on the U.S. Virgin Islands community through its stewardship of Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas. As part of its commitment to giving back, the company has pledged to support local charitable organizations that directly benefit residents of the USVI. In addition, Haven Development will contribute to the Virgin Islands Department of Education to advance public school programs and initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to educational enrichment and community empowerment.

Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas’s guests can enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi.

Hampton by Hilton stands as one of Hilton’s flagship brands, boasting the world’s largest hospitality pipeline with over 800 hotels in development. With more than 3,100 properties already welcoming quality-driven, value-conscious travelers worldwide, Hampton by Hilton continues to expand its trusted presence across the globe in over 40 countries and territories. In the Caribbean and Latin America, there are 65 Hampton by Hilton hotels welcoming guests across 15 countries and a solid pipeline of nearly 25 additional hotels. Hilton remains committed to expanding its presence across the Caribbean and Latin America, with over 290 hotels currently operating and an additional 140 projects in development.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sttunhx-hampton-st-thomas/