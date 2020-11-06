Jamaica Tourist Board launches virtual culinary tours

The Jamaica Tourist Board has announced its latest webinar series, ‘Cook Something Bold Today’.

The events will explore the cuisine of the island and highlight its enticing gastronomic experiences.

The tourism body has partnered with one of the most luxurious hotels on the island, Half Moon in Montego Bay, to create the virtual cooking demonstrations.

Open to both agents and consumers, the chefs and bartenders of the hotel will bring the real flavours of Jamaica into participants’ homes showing them how to make a bold Jamaican flavoured dishes.

Also on offer is an exploration of ‘Chocolate Tea’.

The novelty of this hot beverage dates back to the 1600s when Sir Hans Sloane was introduced to cocoa as a drink in Jamaica, which he then brought back to England and was later used by Messrs Cadbury who manufactured chocolate using Sloane’s recipe.

The first webinar will be held at 16:00 today and will be hosted by Half Moon’s executive chef, Klaus Frauenschlaeger; Half Moon’s executive pastry chef, Jillian Lindo; and the chef of Sugar Mill Restaurant, Christopher Golding.

The first 50 people to register for the webinar will be sent a Jamaica Spice Kit which will include hot sauce, fish and jerk seasoning and Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee liqueur, aimed at encouraging participants to try the recipes shown at home.

This webinar will be followed by a ‘Jamaica – Off the Beaten Path’ webinar on Wednesday, November 11th at 15:30, which will uncover little known attractions in Jamaica providing agents with a deeper understanding of the island and its hidden gems.

To get agents in the Christmas spirit, the sales team will host a ‘Christmas in Jamaica’ webinar on November 18th at 15:30.

See how Christmas in Jamaica is celebrated – from traditional meals and music – to what travellers can expect and experience if they choose to celebrate the festive season on the island.

