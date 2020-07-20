Jamaica tightens restrictions on United States travellers

Jamaica has announced revised measures for international travellers visiting the island.

All visitors will still be required to complete an online travel authorisation, while arrivals from a number of American states will be required to provide further documentation.

Travelers from Arizona, Florida, New York, and Texas (areas declared by the ministry of health and wellness as high risk at this time), will be required to upload negative Covid-19 PCR test results.

Tests should be no more than ten days old measured from the day the sample was taken to the day of arrival in Jamaica.

These results, provided by a CAP-accredited lab, are required for travellers from high risk locations to receive the authorisation certification, and must also be presented upon arrival in Jamaica.

All visitors will still be screened upon arrival in Jamaica via thermal temperature checks, symptom observation and a brief interview with a health officer.

Leisure travellers from areas not currently designated as high risk may be subject to swab testing based on symptoms or responses to the risk assessment.

Those with negative results – as well as those who do not require testing – must adhere to the stay in zone order, which requires persons to remain at their hotel or resort within the resilient corridor for the duration of their stay.

Those who are screened and assessed and show symptoms upon arrival will be subject to swab testing and must quarantine in their hotel room until test results are available.

“Health and safety are paramount as we reopen our tourist industry on a phased basis,” said Donovan White, Jamaica Tourist Board director of tourism.

“Risk assessment is an important part of preventing further spread of Covid-19 and ensuring that our visitors and residents stay safe.

“We have developed and are implementing procedures throughout the visitor journey that ensure a seamless process, so they are able to enjoy what our island and its people have to offer.”

Visitors staying outside the resilient corridor, who are deemed to be high risk, will be required to take a Covid-19 PCR test once they arrive in Jamaica and will be under quarantine orders until test results are returned.

Positive cases will be isolated in home or state facilities depending on an assessment by the health authorities.

The current process will be in effect through July 31st.

