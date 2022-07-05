Jamaica House to light up Birmingham during 2022 Commonwealth Games

Jamaica will come to life in Birmingham this year with an exciting hospitality pop-up called Jamaica House, coinciding with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Jamaica’s Tourist Board and Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport will host Jamaica House as part of the year’s spectacular celebration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence. It will be held at The Glee Club, one of Birmingham’s finest venues for comedy and live entertainment from 3 to 7 August and will highlight the best of Jamaican culture, music and gastronomy for fans of Jamaica, sporting enthusiasts and anyone wanting to be immersed in the joyful, vibrant welcoming spirit of Jamaica. Jamaica’s anniversary of independence falls on Saturday August 6.

Over five days at Jamaica House, guests can view the Commonwealth Games sporting action live as Jamaica goes for gold on the track, whilst savouring delicious cocktails from Appleton Rum or a refreshing Red Stripe beer, as well as some authentically cooked jerk chicken and patties over the five days. Jamaican artists will also stir visitors’ hearts with the best of reggae, dancehall, gospel and comedy.

There will be live races from the games and nightly entertainment from noon to midnight each day:

Wednesday 3 August: Lovers Rock featuring legends Carroll Thompson and Winston Reedy.

Thursday 4 August: International reggae night featuring Doktor and special appearance by Stylo-G.

Friday 5 August: Comedy night with White Yardie & Friends.

Saturday 6 August: Ring the alarm – The DJ showdown featuring Big John Newood, Lady Jennie P, Mikey Biggs and JNR Banton (Blood Line Sounds).

Sunday 7 August: Giving thanks and praise – The Gospel Showcase featuring Lurine Cato and Isaiah Raymond.

Details of the event follow the London launch of Jamaica 60 activities for 2022 when Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange launched Jamaica 60 activities and pledged the year would include a mix of exciting commemorative events and legacy projects.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett confirmed the dates of Jamaica House and said: “We are delighted to announce the return of Jamaica House for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. After two years in lockdown, it will be great to see people gathered again, especially for such a key sporting event. We look forward to hosting partners as well as fans and Diaspora throughout the week. Jamaica House will bring excitement and buzz to the city as we celebrate not just the successes of our athletes but also our Year of Culture during our diamond year of independence.”

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange said: “We are inspired by the excitement of Jamaicans and people of Jamaican descent in the United Kingdom to be a part of the island’s Diamond Jubilee. Jamaica House will celebrate Jamaica, Jamaicans and Jamaica’s contribution to the UK. It will be an incredible life affirming celebration, packed with Jamaican talent and artists and a momentous event in our UK Jamaica60 year.”