Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong opens in Vietnam

The opening of Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong has taken the brand into Vietnam for the first time.

Located in the Binh Duong province and inspired by the beauty of simplicity and warm hospitality, the 181-room hotel delivers an inviting and seamless experience, poised to become the destination-of-choice for travellers in southern Vietnam.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Fairfield by Marriott to Vietnam with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International.

“The opening marks the fifth brand entry within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio into the fast-growing country of Vietnam – a testament to our focus on bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travellers.

“We look forward to expanding our portfolio further across Vietnam to offer new accommodations in attractive destinations.”

Located in the one of the largest business parks in the province and home to almost 70 international manufacturing companies, Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong is an ideal base for local entrepreneurs and international business travellers.

Guests who are looking to explore the destination can easily access popular tourist hotspots including Song Be Golf Resort, Dai Nam Tourist Complex and Hoi Khanh Pagoda.

Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong features 181 spacious, modern and well-equipped rooms with separate work and rest areas.

The hotel also features 120 square meters of function space, suitable for meetings, conferences and social events.