Hard Rock Hotel & Chasa Montana spas add to health & well-being proposition of the Swiss Graubunden

The Swiss region of Graubunden is aiming to attract increasing numbers of GCC visitors this summer, with a focus on luxury and value-led health and wellness, as well as outdoor family adventures.



“In addition to Graubunden’s range of hotels and serviced apartments, Michelin-starred restaurants and immersive cultural experiences, which make it the perfect destination for GCC families this summer, the region is highlighting two rather unique spa hotels in our destination portfolio,” commented, Head of Business Development at Visit Graubunden, Tamara Loeffel.

Situated in the world-famous Swiss resort of Davos, the four-star Hard Rock Hotel, which opened in 2017, as one might expect the hotel comes complete with ‘Rock Star’ memorabilia such as an Elvis Presley jacket and a Beyonce dress and, of course, the obligatory Harley-Davidson.

Its 94 rooms, suites and 17 apartments are lavishly furnished with enchanting mountain and village views, and there is a themed restaurant appropriately called ‘Sessions’, as well as a rooftop bar with a 360-degree view over Davos.

Staying right on theme, the hotel has also introduced a ‘Sound of your Stay’ programme, where guests can order a Fender guitar or a Crosley player, including an amplifier, headphones and video lessons to their room.

However, this also extends to the hotel’s Rock Spa®, which takes wellness to a new level. It is the world’s first fully immersive music-centric spa, utilising amplified vibrations, pressures and patterns as the foundation for its treatments. The groundbreaking experience takes guests on a rhythmic massage journey – bass vibrations ripple through the massage table as treble beats come from above, sending pulses through the body and leaving guests feeling energised and invigorated.

These reinvented Rock Spa® treatments transcend current spa rituals and inspire spa-goers to ‘Play Hard, Purify Harder.’ Treatments include ‘The Smooth Operator’, ‘Face the Music’, and ‘The Wrap Remix’, amongst others. The Rock Spa® also includes hydrotherapy pools, steam baths and saunas with rhythmic massages, facials and manicures.

Situated 1,850 metres above sea level, in the charming village of Samnaun in the middle of the Silvretta ski, hiking and biking area of Samnaun-Ischgl, the Chasa Montana - Alpine Luxury Hideaway recently reopened after an extensive US$ 22 million renovation. It is the only five-star superior hotel in Samnaun and has been a member of the renowned Relais & Châteaux hotel association since 2014.

It has 25 double rooms and 20 suites, four restaurants, (including the Michelin-starred gourmet Stübli La Miranda), a wine cellar with over 1,400 different wines, a lounge with rare whiskies and a cocktail bar.

The hotel features an impressive 1,500-square-metre Roman-inspired spa with seven saunas and four pools (three indoor and one outdoor), all heated to a temperature of between 28-36 degrees Celsius. There are a variety of relaxation zones, a wellness and fitness area, a hairdressing salon, spa lounge and beauty treatment rooms. The Montana Spa blends natural luxury with refined elegance. Here guests can de-stress in sublime facilities, pampered with irresistible anti-aging skincare products and luxury spa brands.

The hotel is also a model of sustainable hospitality – state-of-the-art technology has been used throughout the entire building, focused on saving energy. A heat recovery system is used for the hotel’s hot water demand and even its Pizza oven, as well as filtering the backwash from the indoor pool and whirlpools. The new ventilation system reduces heating oil consumption by 20%.

The hotel’s Chef, Bernd Fabian, also selects products from sustainable agriculture and livestock farming – in the spirit of Relais & Châteaux. He relies on local ingredients, with the milk and cheese products coming from local farmers.

During the summer months, Samnaun offers theme parks and children’s playgrounds, with 80 km of mountain bike trails and 250 km of hiking trails with breathtaking views. Using the hotel’s “All inclusive” guest card, guests benefit from free access to a ride on the mountain railways from Samnaun to Ischgl, free access to the water park at Alpenquell, as well as other discounts.

“Quite apart from their unique facilities and locations of these remarkable properties, the general Graubunden region offers fresh air, outstanding natural beauty, mild climate and healthy outdoor activities. It is an ideal destination for GCC families that want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and the oppressive summer heat and humidity,” said Loeffel.

“Train rides through the mountains in the Rhine Gorge are considered among the most spectacular train journeys in the world. It is even possible to visit four different countries in one day – Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria and Italy. There are many other resorts worth exploring too, such as Vals, home to thermal baths, and the countryside around Flims and Laax, famous for its crystal-clear lakes,” she added.

Swiss, Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad all have convenient daily schedules direct to Switzerland, with excellent transport links via road or rail from Lyon and Munich for families touring different parts of Europe.

For more information, please log on to https://www.visitgraubunden.com/en-ar/.