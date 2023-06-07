Mr Toad’s carves out a sumptuous double Sunday roast and bargain beverages for Father’s Day

Mr Toad’s has carved out a fantastic Father’s Day offer, with a traditional roast dinner and draft hops at knock down prices at Premier Inn hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Dine out with dad and enjoy a double Sunday roast on 18 June, with beef and chicken served with all the trimmings for AED99 per person, and sip on famous Dutch draft hops for just AED20 per pint.

Plus, tell the world why your dad deserves a treat this Father’s Day by tagging him on @premierinngulf and @mrtoadsme for the chance to win a free roast for a family of four, courtesy of Premier Inn and Mr Toad’s.

Mr Toad’s Father’s Day roast includes beef ribeye, half a chicken, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, cauliflower cheese, carrots, green beans and broccoli, with lashings of gravy on the side.

The deal runs from 12 noon to 1 am at Mr Toad’s outlets in Dubai and Neuvo restaurants in Abu Dhabi. Advance reservations are advised.

To book or find out more, check @mrtoadsme on Instagram, or call direct.

Offer available at Premier Inn Al Jaddaf, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Investments Park, Dubai Airport, Ibn Battuta Mall, Barsha Heights, Dragon Mart*, Abu Dhabi Airport and Abu Dhabi Capital Centre.

Hop along to Mr Toad’s and make the most of your dad this Father’s Day.

