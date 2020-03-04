ITB Berlin publicises travel industry events held this week

Despite the cancellation of ITB Berlin this year, exhibitors are still being encouraged to promote their travel industry events in the city through official channels.

With the show due to start today, officials have set up a channel here to showcase events that are still going ahead.

Organisers are also urged to share information on social media under the hashtag #whatwewantedtosayatITBBerlin20.

A first batch of events is already online.

They include the Hotel Technology Forum, which is taking place at Hotel i31 until March 5th.

The Africa Meeting, giving incoming travel agencies from the continent a chance to meet and European tour operators, is also taking place this week at GLS Campus Berlin.

The Association of Event Organisers is inviting the meetings industry to the International Club Berlin tomorrow.

Instead of the originally scheduled ITB MICE Night, the organisation is hosting a dialogue format on the current situation and the challenges facing the industry due to the coronavirus.

Looking Ahead

Messe Berlin was forced to cancel the 2020 event due to the spread of a new coronavirus.

But organisers have been quick to plan ahead.

ITB Berlin will be taking place from Wednesday, March 10th next year under the usual format.

The largest show of its kind in the world, a total of 10,000 companies and organisations from 181 countries exhibited their products and services to around 160,000 visitors, including 113,500 trade visitors, in 2019.

Parallel with the show, the ITB Berlin Convention will also be held.

Admission to the ITB Berlin Convention is free for trade visitors and exhibitors.

Image: Frank May/DPA/PA Images