Centara Reserve to launch with Samui property

Centara Hotels & Resorts has launched Centara Reserve, a luxury hotel concept dedicated to creating personal moments and memories in iconic destinations.

The curated collection will evoke and inspire stories old and new, enabling guests to make memories and savour new sensations, inspired by their surroundings and the spirit of their destination.

Contemporary style meets classical elegance, capturing an ambience in which enchanting moments are created in sublime settings around the world.

Centara Reserve Samui will become the first member of the Reserve collection.

Formerly known as Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui, this refined retreat has been completely reimagined, integrating its colonial design with creative flair.

The transformation has been overseen by AvroKO, which is famed for projects at acclaimed hotels such as 1 Hotel Central Park in New York, the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, and the Temple House in Chengdu, China.

Opening at the end of 2020, Centara Reserve Samui will comprise 184 brand-new luxury rooms, pool suites and beachfront pool villas.

Each accommodation will fuse international and Thai-inspired elements, exclusive amenities, private balconies and terraces.

Leading Centara Reserve Samui will be Patrick Moukarzel, the resort’s newly-appointed general manager.

A graduate of the prestigious Lycée Hôtelier Toulouse in France, he is well-versed in the management of luxury resorts, including the Chedi Chiang Mai in Thailand and Soneva Jani in the Maldives.

“It gives us great pleasure to unveil Centara Reserve, our luxury brand,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, chief executive, Centara Hotels & Resorts.

“We understand that travelling is a deeply personal experience – one that unfolds in many surprising and unexpected ways.

“Centara Reserve will deliver inspirational design, intuitive hospitality, unique facilities and brand-new experiences that allow guests to pen their own narrative, always enriched by the cultural heritage of their destination.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests to Centara Reserve Samui later this year.”

Centara will introduce an additional two properties, in equally desirable destinations, to the Centara Reserve collection before the end of the year.