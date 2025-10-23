Introducing Perfect Piste, the Ski-Focused AI-Agent & Tool Redefining How Luxury Skiers Travel

Announced today, Perfect Piste is a first of its kind luxury AI ski travel platform that aims to make booking the perfect ski holiday effortless. The trailblazing tool allows skiers to find and book the best luxury ski experience for their ski preferences, and to get up-to-date advice in real time in the lead up to their trip. Booking a ski trip can be a daunting task, with hundreds of destinations, resorts and slopes to choose from, not to mention booking lessons, arranging childcare, sorting equipment and managing logistics. Built by skiers, for skiers, Perfect Piste blends curated and exclusive recommendations with intelligent technology to cut through the noise and focus on what matters most: snow-sure resorts, seamless planning and unforgettable alpine experiences hyper-personalised to the skier. The Perfect Piste team believe that luxury is finite, and as such the platform will launch with an initial cap of 9,000 consumers and 1,000 agent users, ensuring it can connect all users to high quality information, unbeatable ski experience and handpicked properties.

Founded and powered by the team behind world-renowned ski specialist Powder Byrne and its CEO Edward Byrne, Perfect Piste was created in response to the growing use of AI in travel. It aims to make luxury skiing more accessible to younger generations while serving as a valuable tool for all types of skiers, from families to solo travellers, beginners to aficionados. With Perfect Piste, all of the luxury properties are handpicked, with hotels and resorts vetted and visited by industry experts, to ensure that results are not only accurate, but provide quality suggestions. Unlike AI platforms like ChatGPT or Gemini, Perfect Piste only draws on unbeatable local knowledge and expert information as well as allowing customers to book in-platform.

Perfect Piste will focus on Switzerland as its launch destination for the 2026 season, starting with some of the world’s best ski destinations, including Zermatt, St Moritz, Flims, Laax, Arosa, Villa Sur-Ollon, Grindelwald, Andermatt and more. Following launch, Perfect Piste will expand across Switzerland and into additional destinations such as Italy, France, Austria, Japan, the USA and Canada.

Perfect Piste begins with learning about the user as a skier, using a simple prompt, such as “I’m looking for the best back-country skiing in January” and after a few quick exchanges users will have the perfect destination matched uniquely to them. Users will also be able to add their mobile number to enable WhatsApp conversational updates, keeping ski planning at their fingertips. Perfect Piste will launch as a website app, WhatsApp AI and GPT.

Focused on luxury ski accommodation, the platform suggests tailored options before prompting users to book directly within the platform, upon which they receive a Perfect Piste confirmation. It also connects users with hand-picked and solely recommended local suppliers for ski passes, top restaurants, ski hire and other services. Designed as a smart planning tool for beginners and experienced skiers alike, it integrates live weather forecasts, snow cameras, piste maps, resort information and slope conditions and expert ski tips. Perfect Piste will also act as a great new tool for the trade, who can use the platform to create personalised itineraries for their clients and access live updates and information from the ground.

Perfect Piste Founder Edward Byrne says, “We have witnessed a growing demand for AI-powered solutions across the industry. Perfect Piste will make booking a luxury ski holiday easier, quicker and more accessible for discerning and passionate skiers. I am excited to offer this pioneering technology to customers who are both new to skiing and ski veterans. Our launch cap on users acknowledges the bespoke nature of the platform, but also importantly recognises the growing carbon footprint of AI: Perfect Piste is a proud member of Swisstainable and our goal is to harness this technology while protecting the environments we are selling and championing sustainable and responsible tourism. We chose Switzerland as our launch destination because of its remarkable growth in tourism over the past two years, strong demand for luxury skiing and, of course, its world-class resorts and partners.”

https://www.perfectpiste.com/en

