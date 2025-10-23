San Francisco Travel Launches First-Ever ‘Martini Trail’ Featuring 23 Perfected Martinis

The San Francisco Travel Association today unveiled The San Francisco Martini Trail, a curated journey highlighting 23 standout martinis and local establishments in the City by the Bay.

Few drinks are more debated—or celebrated—than the martini. Its exact birthplace may be disputed, but San Francisco played a defining role in shaping its rise to global fame. Conceived in the Bay Area during the Gold Rush and refined in the city’s pioneering saloon scene, the martini’s simplicity captures San Francisco’s spirit: refined yet unpretentious, endlessly reinvented, and impossible to forget.

“The Martini Trail is both a toast to San Francisco’s history and a taste of its future. This is where the martini found its swagger and where it continues to be reinvented,” said Anna Marie Presutti, President and CEO of San Francisco Travel. “San Francisco is always raising the bar. We’re thrilled to work with local businesses to celebrate the city’s craft cocktail scene.”

The Martini Trail spans San Francisco’s distinctive neighborhoods, from the Embarcadero to The Richmond. Featuring downtown institutions as well as chic newcomers, each stop celebrates the city’s role in shaping cocktail culture one perfect pour at a time.

Curated by San Francisco–based food, drink, and travel writer Omar Mamoon—whose work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, The San Francisco Chronicle, and Esquire’s “Best Bars” and “Best New Restaurants”—the 23 selections spotlight the creativity and range of San Francisco’s bar scene.

“The list shines a light on just a fraction of the many bars and restaurants in San Francisco making excellent martinis,” said Mamoon. “The Martini Trail is just a starting point—use it as a fun way to explore the city and make your own trail, too. There’s so much to uncover and explore in SF.”

In addition to the 23 standout martinis, The San Francisco Martini Trail website features Mamoon’s favorite 11 establishments to drink a martini, plus details on the evolution of the iconic cocktail.

The 23 establishments highlighted on the San Francisco Martini Trail are:

· Absinthe

· Martuni’s

· Balboa Café

· Osso Steakhouse

· Bar Iris

· Pearl 6101

· Bar Maritime

· Sam’s Grill & Seafood Restaurant

· BIX

· Starlite

· Brazen Head

· Stookey’s Club Moderne

· Californios

· Tadich Grill

· Club Waziema

· The Progress

· Hi Dive Bar

· True Laurel

· Holbrook House

· Wildhawk

· House of Prime Rib

· Zam Zam

· Lillie Coit’s

San Francisco Travel held its launch event for the trail at Le Parc Bistrobar in the Galleria Park Hotel in homage to martini lore. The boutique hotel, formerly the Occidental Hotel, is where bartender Jerry Thomas is said to have popularized or created the Martinez, a martini precursor. The hotel celebrates its mixology roots with a daily Sipping Hour, serving complimentary gin martinis in the lobby to hotel guests.

To explore The San Francisco Martini Trail and access an interactive map, visit sftravel.com/san-francisco-martini-trail.