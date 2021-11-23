International Superyacht Summit headed to Dubai next month

The International Superyacht Summit is set to take place on December 8-9.

One of the most anticipated events in the yachting tourism sector, the event will take place under the patronage of P&O Marinas, a subsidiary of DP World.

The show is initiated and co-organised by Fabulous Yachts, and will take place at the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, anchored at Mina Rashid Marina in Dubai.

Held in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism and Dubai Maritime City Authority.

Since its launch in 2018, the International Superyacht Summit has garnered global attention and gained the confidence of the national and international yachting community.

Constituting an integral part of P&O Marinas’ strategy, the summit will lead the way in establishing Dubai and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as preferred yachting destinations in the Middle East.

Featuring world-class ports and superyacht berths with state-of-the-art facilities, the UAE has an ideal setup for a thriving yachting tourism industry.

Dubai especially has attractive and competitive advantages including suitable berth spaces, dedicated support facilities and its strategic location along a beautiful coastline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamza Mustafa, chief operating officer, P&O Marinas, said: “The UAE has a diversiﬁed economy with tourism as one of its core pillars.

“Capitalising on this, the country has established itself as an exclusive, luxury yachting destination.

“At P&O Marinas, through our collection of sought-after yachting and coastal destinations, our sole purpose is to develop and promote Dubai as a comprehensive maritime hub and a global destination for marine tourism.

“Our assemblage of marinas is one of the most comprehensive in the Middle East, with a total capacity of 1,200 wet berths, 600 dry berths, and an ability to accommodate 60 superyachts ranging between 25-160 metres.

“In addition to this, we are continually working to ensure that the Emirate remains the epicentre for yacht and superyacht owners.”

The 2021 edition of the International Superyacht Summit will introduce two new themes.

The first highlights superyacht marina developments and their role in empowering lifestyle and tourism and the elite yachting industry.

The second theme focuses on emerging trends in superyacht ownership and how builders can cater to the needs of young yacht owners and charterers.

Central to this is the increasing environmental awareness and the deployment of sustainable practices.

Tony Crabbe, chief executive of Fabulous Yachts, said: “The superyacht sector has seen much progress, especially since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Through the summit, we hope to highlight the success of the sector.

“The event will also act as a platform to create awareness and synergy between a multitude of decision-makers and superyacht aficionados.”

The event being held during EXPO 2020 Dubai will further amplify its reach due to a large number of incoming tourists.

More Information

Find out more about the event on the official website.