Hilton Opens 9,000th Hotel, Fueled by Owner Preference for Hilton’s Brands

Hilton has announced it has reached the milestone of 9,000 hotels globally, representing nearly three openings per day since reaching 8,000 hotels just a year ago. Driven by owner interest in Hilton’s brands around the world and strong conversion activity, Hilton continues to grow its portfolio at a robust pace.

“Much like we make a promise to our guests to deliver reliable and friendly stays, we are committed to being owners’ partner of choice,” said Christian Charnaux, executive vice president and chief development officer, Hilton. “Reaching this milestone of 9,000 hotels is a powerful testament to that commitment. Our brands consistently deliver industry-leading performance for our owners, which enables us to deploy our brands – both existing and new – into markets around the world every day. With just 5% of the existing share of global rooms and 21% of rooms under construction, Hilton has tremendous opportunity to further grow our portfolio well beyond 9,000 hotels.”

The opening of Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa marked the crossing of this milestone, introducing the luxury brand to Hilton’s rapidly expanding portfolio in Texas. The luxury conversion features 496 thoughtfully appointed guest rooms, including 34 boutique-style villas and an exclusive adults-only floor, each designed to capture the spirit of the Texas Hill Country through refined, regionally inspired décor.

Hilton has continued to grow rapidly in the United States and around the world, marking a series of development achievements in recent months:

Announcing that Hilton now has more than 1,000 luxury and lifestyle hotels operating globally. So far this year, Hilton has signed more than 200 luxury and lifestyle hotels.

Reaching 1,000 properties trading across the Asia Pacific region, as well as 1,000 across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Announcing plans to grow Hilton’s presence tenfold in India, triple its African portfolio, quadruple its portfolio in Saudi Arabia and exceed 250 luxury and lifestyle hotels in the Asia Pacific region.

Surpassing significant operating milestones in key markets, including 6,000 trading hotels in the United States, 200 in Canada, 500 in Florida, 100 in Italy and more.

With more than 3,600 hotels currently under development, Hilton continues to see robust demand from owners for award-winning brands that drive premium commercial performance.

