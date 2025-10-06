IHG Hotels & Resorts accelerates growth of voco hotels in Southern Europe

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announces the continued growth of voco through nine new signings and openings across Southern Europe, adding over 1,000 keys to the brand’s portfolio. The accelerated growth sees properties in France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Türkiye significantly strengthen IHG’s premium presence in the region.

Since launching in 2018, voco has quickly become the fastest growing brand within IHG’s premium segment, having recently celebrated the milestone of 100 open hotels globally. Building on this success, the new signings and openings join 35* open and 22* pipeline voco properties across Europe. Each voco property is distinct, with an inviting atmosphere which creates a space where guests can truly unwind and feel at ease, whilst also ensuring the reliability of a global brand.

voco’s momentum is driven by its popularity with its owners due to the brand’s flexible approach to design and an operational framework ideal for conversions allowing owners to quickly benefit from IHG’s enterprise platform with limited upfront investment.

Eric Viale, Managing Director, Southern Europe, CIS & Georgia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “We are delighted to see voco continue its impressive and rapid growth with nine new signings and openings in some of Southern Europe’s most vibrant destinations across France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Türkiye. We know our owners care about faster routes to market and stronger returns on their investments. voco’s flexible, conversion-friendly model paired with IHG’s strong enterprise helps deliver both.

With demand for premium hospitality continuing to rise across Europe, voco is ideally positioned to meet that demand, resonating with today’s traveller through its signature laid-back spirit and thoughtful design.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rooted in the Latin word meaning “to invite”, voco is centred around connection. Every stay is shaped by voco’s three hallmarks “Come on in”, “Me time” and “voco life”, enabling voco to deliver familiar comforts with a refreshingly different touch.

The nine new signings and openings in Southern Europe join 10* existing voco hotels across France, Italy, Malta, Montenegro and Spain, including voco Podgorica in Montenegro, voco Malta and voco Milan – Fiere in Italy, as well as 10* more in development.

Signings

voco Parma & Congressi will mark voco’s brand debut in the Italian city of Parma, when it is expected to open in the first half of 2026. In partnership with INC Hotels Group, the charming hotel will have 166 guestrooms, a spacious lounge, bar and restaurant. Guests will also be able to enjoy a large wellness centre with a fitness area including an outdoor pool, gym and sauna. The hotel will also have over 850m2 of function and meeting space, including an auditorium and ballroom.

voco The 7 – Lisbon will mark voco’s entry into the Portuguese market in partnership with Blue Queen Hotels. Located in the city centre and minutes away from some of Lisbon’s best attractions, voco The 7 – Lisbon will have 71 guestrooms and is expected to open in the first half of 2026.

voco Rome Villa Borghese will mark the brand’s debut in Rome in partnership with the Violante family. Expected to open in mid-2026, the 154-room hotel will be located just minutes away from the beautiful Renaissance gardens of Villa Borghese in Villa Borghese Park.

voco Valladolid City will mark IHG’s market entry into the Spanish city of Valladolid, once it opens its doors under the voco brand in 2026. In partnership with Proyectos Inmobiliarios Rusell S.L and managed by Continuum Hotel Services, the 80-room upscale voco Valladolid City will be located in the city centre of Valladolid, minutes away from the city’s nightlife, food scene and top attractions.

voco Nantes will be IHG’s fifth voco-property in France, introducing the brand to a new and exciting destination in the market. With 127 comfortable guestrooms alongside an on-site restaurant and bar, the property is set to open in December 2028 in partnership with Anolisa Group. Guests will be perfectly located in the heart of the city and be a short walk from Nantes train station and Cité des Congrès de Nantes.

Joining these exciting signings across Southern Europe include:

Openings

voco Bilbao – City recently opened in the lively Irala neighbourhood in partnership with Proyectos Inmobiliarios Rusell S.L and managed by Continuum Hotel Services, offering 91 rooms and suites to cater for a wide range of guest preferences. With attractions such as the Guggenheim Museum seum and Albiako Lorategiak park within walking distance, as well as public transport a stone’s throw away, voco Bilbao – City is perfectly located in the heart of the Spanish city. After a long day of exploring, guests can unwind at the Bar Lounge or energise at the hotel’s 24/7 fitness centre.

Opening imminently

voco Antalya – Konyaaltı, expected to open soon, marks the brand’s debut in Türkiye. Owned by Pinarlar Kurumsal Hizmetler Turizm A.S, the hotel is located in the vibrant Konyaaltı district of Antalya. Featuring 118 rooms, the hotel is characterised by its individual charm, located minutes away from Konyaaltı beach and only six kilometres from the historic Kaleiçi Old Town. Guests can enjoy the lobby bar and on-site restaurant, as well as recharge at the property’s fitness centre and spa.

voco Madrid – Las Tablas, expected to open in the coming weeks, will put guests in the heart of the residential and business area of Las Tablas. In partnership with Hotel Collection International, the warm and inviting property will become the second voco hotel in the city, joining voco Madrid – Retiro. Guests will be a short ten-minute walk from the Las Tablas Metro Station, with Madrid’s top sights – including Plaza Mayor and the Prado Museum – all within easy reach. After a long day in Madrid, guests can unwind with cocktails in the hotel’s bar and dine in the relaxing restaurant serving delicious Mediterranean cuisine, before heading to one of its 132 guestrooms.

voco Nola – Naples Vulcano Buono is expected to open imminently with 143 comfortable guestrooms in partnership with the Italian Hotel Company, in a prime location near Naples, Italy. Situated within the iconic volcano-shaped Vulcano Buono mall - designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano - the hotel offers guests direct access to more than 150 shopping and leisure outlets. The world-famous ruins of Pompeii are also just a 40-minute drive away, making it an ideal base for both leisure and business travellers.

The nine new signings and openings join voco’s growing portfolio of 107* open hotels and 102* pipeline properties across the world, including in key markets such as the US, UK, Germany and Australia.

*Numbers as of June 30, 2025