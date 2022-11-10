Radisson arrives in Cyprus with the opening of Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca

Set on the edge of the Mediterranean Sea and surrounded by idyllic beaches, Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca offers the perfect island getaway. The brand-new upscale resort is located on Dhekelia Road, overlooking Larnaca Bay, just a short drive from the city, and provides all comforts and amenities for relaxation, leisure, business, or a combination of all three.

Larnaca is Cyprus’s third-largest city on the southeastern coast of the island. A bustling beach destination during the summer when its palm-lined Finikoudes promenade, restaurants, cafés, and bars fill up with locals and tourists alike, Larnaca also has a busy modern downtown district, which juxtapose with traditional whitewashed houses in its historic quarter. The Byzantine church of Agios Lazaros and Larnaca Castle are some of the many sights that are worth a visit. Ideally situated just a short drive from downtown Larnaca, Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca can be easily reached from the island’s main airport by both public and private transport.

Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca boasts 202 comfortable rooms and suites, all with private balconies or terraces, many with views of the Mediterranean from the main building, while the resort’s annex building features rooms with swim-up pool access, as well as spacious suites ideal for families. All rooms come equipped with 49″ smart TVs and free, fast Wi-Fi.

The resort offers private beach access with sun loungers reserved exclusively for hotel guests. The large main pool is the heart of the resort, adjacent to a separate children’s pool and outdoor playground. The full-service spa offers a variety of massages and treatments to revitalize, refresh, and pamper guests, as well as a beauty salon, a heated indoor pool, sauna, steam bath, and a fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and weight-training equipment.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining options, including the international Crown Restaurant which serves breakfast and both à la carte or buffet options for lunch and dinner in a modern setting with touches of wood and marble. Filini Bar & Restaurant specializes in Italian cuisine with its diverse à la carte dinner menu, drinks, and cocktails to match the contemporary ambiance. On the ground floor of the resort, the modern and classy Lounge Bar offers international and local beverages, cocktails, and an exceptional cava selection, as well as a light à la carte menu with light dishes and sweet treats throughout the day. The Waves Beach Bar & Restaurant is the hotel’s seasonal beach bar open from April through October and serves international cuisine in a casual, relaxed beachside atmosphere. For guests wishing to dine in the privacy of their own room or suite, room service is available 24 hours a day.

With two meeting rooms and a spacious ballroom, Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca is an ideal setting for conferences, social seaside events, and private functions for gala dinners up to 230 people, cocktail receptions up to 1,400 people, wedding ceremonies in the Princess Ballroom, or outdoor events in the beautiful gardens of the resort right by the beach.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President at Radisson Hotel Group, comments: “We are delighted to open Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca, our first resort in Cyprus and second hotel in the country. With our two successful openings earlier this year on the Greek islands of Skiathos and Mykonos, we are giving guests of Radisson Hotel Group an ever-greater choice of vacation destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

“Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca’s goal is to provide guests with a memorable resort experience, in a unique, relaxing setting. We look forward to welcoming guests to Larnaca with our friendly Yes I Can Service which ensures they have a wonderful stay with many memorable moments”, says Nicos Nicolaou, General Manager of Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.