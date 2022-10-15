INFINITUM BEACH CLUB NAMED EUROPE’S BEST AT WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS

INFINITUM, the premium golf, lifestyle and real-estate resort on Spain’s Costa Dorada, has cemented its reputation as Catalonia’s premier lifestyle resort by coming out on top in ‘Europe’s Leading Beach Club’ category at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Situated just 10 kilometres from the beautiful city of Tarragona and an hour from Barcelona, the INFINITUM Beach Club enjoys a beautiful setting with the Mediterranean Sea as its backdrop.

With eight swimming pools, it is the perfect place to relax in a hidden tranquillity behind towering pine trees which line the golden sands of Playa Llarga beach. Its Signe pool is reserved exclusively for adults and provides a peaceful and child-free setting, while at the new Pura pool, guests can enjoy the best in well-being and downtime with hammock and courtesy water service.

The club’s two infinity pools offer some of the best views out to the Mediterranean, and children are catered for in the Family Area as parents can sit back in comfort on the Beach Club’s in-pool loungers.

Visitors can enjoy local gastronomy at the Flamma Beach Foodhouse restaurant, which delivers towering sea views. At Gusto, poolside cuisine and tasty tapas are reserved for Beach Club guests, while the Pura pool serves healthy salad dishes made from local produce.

The World Travel Awards acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry, and offers the highest level of recognition by winning the industry’s ultimate ‘gold standard’. This year’s awards ceremony took place on October 1, where the INFINITUM Beach Club joined a plethora of winners that were announced at the new Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, Spain.

Agustín García Pascual, INFINITUM Chief Business Officer, said: “That our Beach Club has won this most prestigious award is great news for INFINITUM as we continue to build for the future at one of Europe’s most exciting resorts.

Source: Golf Magic