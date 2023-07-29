IHG to Introduce Regent Hotels & Resorts to Saudi Arabia with Luxurious Debut in Jeddah

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, has signed a management agreement with Almuhaysin Group to open the first Regent Hotel in the Middle East, in Saudi Arabia. Set to open by mid-2024 in one of the most prestigious waterfront locations in Jeddah, Regent Jeddah will provide uninterrupted views of the Corniche and Jeddah’s Formula 1 racetrack, setting a new standard for modern ultra-luxury in Saudi Arabia.

The new Regent Jeddah will join existing Regent properties in glamourous destinations such as Bali, Santa Monica and Hong Kong. The signing follows the opening of the iconic Carlton Cannes, A Regent Hotel, which is known to be the epitome of elegance and the ‘Grande Dame’ of Cannes’ hotel scene. The debut of Regent in Saudi Arabia is aligned with the country’s Vision 2030 and will offer trailblazing luxury experiences to a growing number of travellers visiting the Kingdom.

Created to reinvent luxury travel, the brand builds on a storied heritage of innovation, extraordinary views, landmark destinations and exceptional service. World-renowned for new luxury and celebrated for bold new ideas, the brand has set the ultimate standards of travel and living for decades. Set to become an unrivalled destination for luxury experiences in Saudi Arabia, Regent Jeddah will be one of the first new generation Regent Hotels to open globally.

Located on the beautiful Jeddah Corniche facing the Formula 1 racetrack and featuring close to 182 rooms facing the Red Sea, Regent Jeddah will provide a fresh new perspective of beachfront splendor – offering guests an ultra-luxury hotel experience via a collection of spaces reflecting taste and luxuries across 29 stories. Additionally, with its five spacious penthouses and an unparalleled level of luxury and sophistication, the new hotel will attract corporate executives and Saudi guests seeking extraordinary hospitality.

Catering to the most discerning travellers, the hotel will feature 1,500 sqm spa by Raison d’Etre, who are also known for their work with Six Senses Spa, a 200 sqm health club and an indoor and outdoor pools, in addition to an array of exceptional epicurean experiences, including three concept eateries and lounge.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts India, Middle East and Africa, said, “Saudi Arabia is a priority market for IHG in the Middle East and the continual expansion of our global portfolio in the Kingdom demonstrates our commitment to Vision 2030. The opening of Regent Jeddah next year in collaboration with our esteemed partner, Almuhaysin Group will bring a new era of luxury hospitality to the Kingdom for domestic and international guests, as well as business travelers who seek luxurious experiences during their stay.”

He added: “We are proud to introduce the iconic Regent brand that enjoys a global reputation for crafting the most refined luxury experiences for modern trendsetters. With its prime location and extraordinary facilities, Regent Jeddah is poised to become a landmark destination in the region.”



IHG currently operates 39 hotels across five brands in Saudi Arabia, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and voco, with an additional 30 hotels set to open within the next three to five years.