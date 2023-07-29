Experience Joyful Diwali Celebrations with Four Seasons Resorts Thailand’s Special Offerings

The unique blend of tropical charm and warm hospitality in Thailand lends itself perfectly to those looking to travel together. Here in the Land of Smiles, Four Seasons Resorts Thailand is buzzing with exciting family experiences and packages that embrace the festival mood.

“Revel in the intuitive luxury and stunning natural beauty of our three very unique resorts,” smiles Sean Mosher, General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai and Tented Camp Golden Triangle, “Happiness and joy are what we are aiming for at the start of the year-end festivities.”

Jasjit Assi, General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui adds, “From a seaside extravagance in Samui and a wellness haven in Chiang Mai, to edge-of-the-jungle adventures in the Golden Triangle, the resorts represent the finest that Thailand has to offer including cuisine, wellness and experiences for both families and couples.”

Home Away from Home

With magnificent cliff-side vistas overlooking the azure blue waters of the Gulf of Thailand, Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui is the perfect setting for a dreamy island getaway. Here, the Private Retreats collection – ranging from two to five bedrooms – comes with dedicated personal attendants to cater to every guest’s specific needs. “The Private Retreats – Reunite and Reconnect package is perfect for multi-generational families,” suggests Hannes Schneider, Resort Manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swathed in an exotic tropical green, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai is a magical landscape of rice paddies at the base of Thailand’s mountainous north. Guests can enjoy the opulence of Private Retreats ensconced within lush tropical scenery, with expansive social spaces and private pools. “Guests are treated to special privileges including spa experiences and an in-residence dinner,” shares Resort Manager Anthony Tschudin, highlighting the Private Retreats – Reunite and Reconnect offer.



Further north, Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle lies nestled in lush bamboo jungles – the perfect off the grid experience for families or couples looking for a little adventure. “The Explorer’s Lodge is the ultimate expression of glamping with two bedrooms, a private deck, and an infinity pool overlooking the jungle,” shares Macall Newman, Camp Manager.

Perfect for Two

For couples looking to travel together on a special Diwali honeymoon or anniversary, the Island Romance package at Koh Samui is just idyllic, featuring intimate dining experiences on one’s private deck and even a rose petal and candle-lit bath for two. At the Camp, a curated three-night adventure in a Golden Triangle Tent offers complete privacy and a lavish outdoor hot-tub. “Whether it is a breakfast at the Camp Peak or a dinner by the riverside, the glamping experience here in the Golden Triangle guarantees memories to last a lifetime,” adds Newman.

Flavours of Thailand

Dining together is symbolic of the festival of lights and Executive Chef Ruslan Shipunov’s extensive repertoire of world class menus at Koh Samui – with French, Italian, Russian and Middle Eastern fare – complements the season perfectly. “What’s more,” he shares with excitement, “we can put together a delicious Indian menu customised to your preferences by our Executive Sous Chef Shanmuga Raja Ravi.”

In Chiang Mai, heirloom pan-Thai recipes take centre-stage at Khao by Four Seasons (recommended by Michelin Guide 2023). Vacationers can expect to be treated to the finest grills at North by Four Seasons, where the focus is on freshness and sustainability. At Rim Tai Kitchen, an intimate Chef’s Table or a cooking session involves guests in a first-hand introduction to Thai cooking. “For something more intimate, we have a moonlit dinner for two at the outdoor sala, or a meal at the stunning Orchid Nursery – both experiences curated just for you,” adds Tschudin.



Green-Themed Palate

“The abundance of fresh greens and vegetables in Thailand means that we have a diverse range of vegetarian menus for guests with specific religious beliefs and personal preferences,” adds Assi. Both Chiang Mai and Koh Samui offer a comprehensive “Live Well” menu, with a focus on vegan and vegetarian friendly dishes, while also highlighting the health aspect.

Mindfulness and Wellbeing

At the core of Thai philosophy is an innate focus on a balanced lifestyle. “Thais are experts in the art of mindful living, and our resort in Chiang Mai aims to provide guests with an experience integrating a special diet with healing sessions, and spa programs in a wellness package,” says Tschudin. For those who prefer an indulgence, Wara Cheewa Spa at Chiang Mai offers an impressive range of therapies that can be tailored to meet specific needs. Nestled in tropical hillside abundance, The Secret Garden Spa takes inspiration from the elements – within and without – while using homegrown herbs in therapies that heal naturally. “The elements of nature also play a key role at our spa in the Golden Triangle,” smiles Newman, “The open-to-air spa salas and therapies featuring mountain botanicals offer holistic healing.”

Satiate the Soul

Sometimes, retail therapy is all the healing one needs: for lovers of craft and culture, Chiang Mai’s old town and Nimmanhaemin Road are the ultimate destinations for premium hand-crafted art, textiles, pottery and more.

Kids For All Seasons

At Four Seasons Resorts Thailand, kids are not an afterthought. Both Chiang Mai and Koh Samui offers a series of fun and frolic activities for both teenagers and young children that draw on Thailand’s vibrant culture and crafts. A dedicated Kids Club with trained staff helps ensure that each experience is safe and supervised. From beach games, Muay Thai and Coral Talk in Koh Samui, to exploring tropical fauna, umbrella painting, cooking lessons and pottery in Chiang Mai, children have plenty to keep themselves occupied while families enjoy adult time.

“With its unparalleled wealth of natural beauty and creative vision, Thailand by Four Seasons is an easy choice for our Indian guests seeking elevated experiences,” smiles Mosher.

To begin the journey through Four Seasons Resorts of Thailand, call +66 2 207 8900, email res[email protected], or chat via the FS Chat App.