Liz Ortiguera Resigns as CEO of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) earlier this week announced the resignation of Liz Ortiguera as its Chief Executive Officer.

Upon her notification, PATA Vice Chair Benjamin Liao said, “Liz served PATA with distinction as the first Asian female CEO in the organization’s 72-year history. On behalf of PATA, I would like to thank her for her leadership of the Association during a difficult period for the industry.”

“We recognize her many accomplishments as PATA CEO including new agreements with the Singapore Tourism Board, the Saudi Tourism Authority and Trip.com as well as the expanded partnerships with Visa, MasterCard, and Airbnb. New projects included PATA’s first Annual Summit in the Middle East, the PATA-Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) APAC Travel Summit, PATA-World Bank Government Recovery Insights Forum Series, the Tourism Destination Resilience Program launch and the ongoing Weekly Asia-Pacific Destination Recovery Dashboard.”

Commenting on her tenure at PATA, Ms. Ortiguera said, “It was a true honor to have served as PATA’s CEO. I am confident that PATA, with its diverse member base of industry leaders, can continue to support and lead our industry’s recovery and growth. PATA is even more critical as a business community today to support new partnerships, innovation, and the adoption of sustainable business practices.”

“I am handing back the reins with thanks to PATA Members for the opportunity to lead at this critical time of global industry recovery. I had the opportunity to work with some deeply committed, hard-working and talented individuals within the PATA team as well as our valued members and partners. They embody the heart and the spirit of what PATA could be in everything they do,” Ms. Ortiguera added.

In response to Ms. Ortiguera’s departure, PATA Chair Peter Semone stated that, “the Executive Board has established five Expert Task Forces or ETFs to review critical elements of PATA’s development strategy, including Brand and Voice, Events, Membership Engagement, Organizational Design and Digital Readiness. The recommendations of these ETFs will help define PATA’s new direction strategically and operationally.”