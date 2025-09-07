ANA Holdings, Joby Aviation to Showcase eVTOL Public Demonstration Flights During Expo 2025 Osaka

ANA Holdings (ANA HD) and Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger services, will showcase public demonstration flights of the Joby S4. The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will feature a special ANA livery, from Oct. 1-13, 2025, during the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

The demonstration flights will feature piloted operations including vertical takeoffs, full transitions to wing-borne flight and vertical landings. Two flights are scheduled daily, departing from and returning to the EXPO Vertiport in the Mobility Experience area on the west side of the Expo site.

On Oct. 3 and Oct. 8, when flights are not scheduled, public viewing of the Joby S4 aircraft will be available at the EXPO Vertiport hangar.

For the latest information on the demonstration flights and public viewing event, visit the official Expo app, “EXPO 2025 Visitors,“1 and the ANA Group News X account.2

*1: “EXPO 2025 Visitors” is the official app for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. It provides maps to pinpoint event and booth locations and other Expo services.

https://www.expo2025.or.jp/visitorsapp/blank

*2: The latest status of the demo flight is available on the ANA Group News X account.

https://x.com/ana_group_newsblank

◆ Demo Flights Overview (Planned)

Dates:

• Wednesday, Oct. 1 - Thursday, Oct. 2

• Saturday, Oct. 4 - Tuesday, Oct. 7

• Thursday, Oct. 9 - Monday, Oct. 13

Departure times:

• Flights are scheduled at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (An additional flight around 4 p.m. may be added on Saturdays.)

Flight duration:

• Approximately 10-15 minutes per flight

*Please note that the schedule above is subject to change due to weather, aircraft conditions or other factors. Flights will be suspended on Friday, Oct. 3 and Wednesday, Oct. 8.