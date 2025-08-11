IHG Hotels & Resorts and Felix Capital reimagine Maroochydore project with Crowne Plaza vision

IHG Hotels & Resorts and Felix Capital have today announced updated plans for a significant new development on Ocean Street in the heart of the Sunshine Coast, Crowne Plaza Maroochydore.

Crowne Plaza Maroochydore will feature 180 guest rooms alongside more than 770 square metres of premium, flexible meeting and event space including a 600sqm ballroom. The hotel will also include a 30-metre pool and spa, wellness retreat, gym, sauna, and secure basement parking across two levels. Its food and beverage offering will include a 210-seat all-day restaurant, a 160-seat signature dining venue, an outdoor pool bar and lounge alongside a lobby bar that will collectively create a destination equally suited for corporate events, weddings, family getaways and local gatherings.

The project has been reimagined from a previous concept for voco Maroochydore, recognising the opportunity to deliver a hotel that responds to the region’s fast-growing demand for quality conference and event (C&E) infrastructure.

Matt Tripolone, IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, Australasia & Pacific, said: “We worked closely with Felix Capital to reimagine this opportunity, thinking strategically about the elements that will create the best outcome for the hotel and the Sunshine Coast region. Through discussion and feedback, it became clear that there was real value in delivering a hotel that puts conferences and events at its core as well as delivering an exceptional guest experience.

“We’re proud to support Felix Capital’s vision to deliver an incredible asset that will draw people to the region for business, leisure, and everything in between,” said Matt.

Michael Maroun, Director at Felix Capital, said: “The response to our original vision was overwhelmingly positive, and securing additional land gave us the chance to think bigger. With Crowne Plaza at the heart of this development, we can now create a space that truly meets the needs of the region, particularly in the conferencing and events space. We’re confident this hotel will not only attract events and activations to the Sunshine Coast but also elevate the broader visitor experience and boost the region’s appeal as a year-round destination.

With local and state governments estimating the region will require more than 2,400 additional hotel rooms, or around 10 new hotels, by 2032 to support its economic development, this project will play an essential role in addressing future demand. The expanded precinct on Ocean Street will not only cater to growing tourism and business travel, but also unlock opportunities for year-round activations, meetings, exhibitions, and destination events that contribute to the local economy.

Construction of Crowne Plaza Maroochydore is expected to commence in early 2026 with a targeted opening in 2028.

The project marks the second collaboration between IHG and Felix Capital, following the 2024 signing of Holiday Inn & Suites Caloundra, which is due to open in 2030.