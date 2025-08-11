American Airlines announces new international routes for next summer

Keep the bags packed for summer vacation as American Airlines announces six new routes to Europe and South America for travelers to experience in summer 2026. American will debut new service to Prague (PRG) and the only nonstop service from the U.S. to Budapest, Hungary (BUD). The airline will also add new routes to popular destinations including Athens, Greece (ATH); Milan (MXP); and Zurich (ZRH), while expanding service in summer to Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE).

“Customers continue to tell us that Europe is where they want to go each summer and these new routes make it even easier to cross the Atlantic in 2026,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning. “We are excited to grow our network to new destinations like Prague and Budapest and offer even more premium travel experiences on our flights to Tokyo.”

Tickets will be available for purchase on these summer 2026 routes starting Aug. 11 at aa.com or through American’s mobile app.

Central Europe is calling

Next May, American will launch service from Philadelphia (PHL) to BUD and PRG, demonstrating the airline’s commitment to offering customers convenient access from American’s industry-leading domestic network to two new and exciting European destinations. With charming medieval architecture, delightful thermal baths and dinner cruises on the Danube and Vltava rivers, these two new destinations complement American’s robust trans-Atlantic network as the airline will serve 19* trans-Atlantic destinations from its PHL hub in 2026.

Travel tip: American’s convenient daily flights to both Budapest and Prague will help travelers looking to cross more than one city off their bucket lists with the ability to choose flights into one of those cities and back from the other.

Customers connecting to Europe at PHL can enjoy the newly opened Flagship® and Admirals Club® lounges in PHL — two stylish, calm and comfortable sanctuaries designed for travelers to relax during their journey. Flagship® lounge customers can sip on complimentary champagne and dine on unique-to-Philadelphia dishes while taking in the panoramic runway views while those in the Admirals Club® lounge can enjoy specialty coffee, curated self-serve offerings and a full-service bar.

New routes to European favorites

American is expanding its international service to ATH and MXP next year. Daily service from DFW to ATH will take off starting next May. One of Europe’s most popular destinations, Athens provides travelers looking to take in history and delectable cuisine the chance to do both while tagging on a quick trip to a must-see Greek island. DFW will be American’s fifth nonstop destination to Athens, providing nonstop flights from more U.S. cities to Greece than any other airline.

Known for incredible fashion, art and architecture, Milan is a traveler favorite. Next March, American will launch daily service from MIA to MXP, providing the only nonstop link connecting two vibrant cities. American is MIA’s largest airline, and this new service will complement flights to Rome that began in summer 2025.

American will offer a record 18 daily flights next summer from the U.S. to Italy and Greece.

Soccer fans get ready to cheer

Special for global soccer fans, American will launch limited-time service between DFW and ZRH and offer expanded summer service from DFW and MIA to EZE. Flights from Argentina and Switzerland will connect soccer fans to Dallas-Fort Worth for the world’s premier sporting event.

Between May 21 and Aug. 4, 2026, American will offer the only nonstop service connecting DFW and ZRH. Currently offered as winter-seasonal service, American will operate four weekly summer services from DFW to EZE and up to three daily flights in summer between MIA and EZE.

Expanded premium options to Tokyo

Travelers who have their eyes on a summer getaway to Asia next year will have more options to enhance their journey with increased premium cabin offerings. Compared to summer 2025, American will increase premium seating capacity to Tokyo (HND) from DFW and Los Angeles (LAX) by more than 45% next summer.

American continues to enhance the customer experience in Business with the introduction of pajamas and mattress pads on all widebody flights to East Asia, the Middle East, India, Australia and New Zealand. Travelers can also experience inflight service that includes multicourse chef-inspired meals paired with award-winning wines, and delectable snacks to fulfill those midflight munchies.