Five New Experiences to Enjoy on a Late Summer/Early Fall Getaway at Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Late summer and early fall are ideal times for those “in the know” to reserve a trip to Orlando, as the weather is the perfect temperature to enjoy the pools, and with school back in session for many, the Disney theme parks often feel quieter. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort shares five new experiences guests can enjoy for an end-of-summer or fall season escape, while soaking up the sunshine at the Resort’s signature five-acre (two hectare) Explorer Island waterpark and Oasis adult-only pool.

1. Take a spin in the Resort’s new Lucid Air: Guests can now sign up for a new complimentary drive experience. Hop in the well-designed electric vehicle and take a spin to nearby Disney Springs or on a scenic drive to one of the many lakes and parks in the Central Florida area. The Resort’s new partnership with LUCID began this July.

2. Experience the 3-course Magical Dining dinner option: Orlando’s version of restaurant month is back and better than ever with a record 160+ participating restaurants offering a prix-fixe dinner menu, August 15 through September 30, 2025. Of these, 16 are recognized by the Michelin Guide, including the Resort’s Ravello restaurant. Ravello will be offering a prix-fixe menu including choice of appetizer, entree and dessert, for USD 60 per person. For each USD 60 Magical Dining meal, USD 2 will be donated to VISIT ORLANDO’s Magical Dining fund. The donated funds will support the REED Charitable Foundation, an organization that implements programs across Central Florida to help equip children with the tools to read, succeed and thrive. Reservations for Magical Dining at Ravello can be made by calling 407 313 6161, or reserving online. Valet parking is fully validated for restaurant patrons.

3. Prioritize self-care with spa treatments and pop-up fitness classes with FIT407: Relaxation awaits at the sumptuous 18-treatment room spa, where guests can unwind with a wide array of innovative and results-oriented treatments including Ayurvedic therapies, the Aescape fully customizable, technology-driven robotic massage experience, a Collagen Contour Facial and much more. The Spa’s expansive indoor and outdoor relaxation lounges, including a co-ed tranquillity terrace, solarium with zero-gravity wave loungers, steam rooms and al fresco whirlpools are available for guests to unwind pre or post treatment, or at any time during their Resort stay. In addition to the spa facilities, local patrons who wish to experience a spa day will enjoy access to Oasis pool with the purchase of any 50-minute spa treatment or greater. The Spa also has a new Customized Wellness Escape package, including multiple treatments, fitness classes, pool time and much more.

Plus, every Wednesday during the month of August 2025, guests can experience a high-energy, music-driven Outdoor Mat Sculpt class led by FIT407. This dynamic morning class combines strength and resistance training, mobility exercises, and a guided cool-down stretch for a refreshed and empowered start to the day. Complimentary wellness elixirs are served afterward, to replenish and revitalize the body and mind. Each week, a new FIT407 instructor will be featured, presenting new and exciting workouts. Additionally, save the dates of September 9-12, 2025, when visiting practitioner Dr. Ondre returns, offering his intuitive healing and Frequency Energy Medicine sessions. Dr. Ondre’s energetic mapping techniques offer tangible results and a truly transformative experience for many. For Spa appointments and more information, contact 407 313 6160.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Oasis Sundays: The daytime pool soiree, Oasis Sundays, at the palm-lined infinity edge Oasis adult-only pool is back for a final event on August 31, 2025. Oasis Sundays feature DJ entertainment, appetizers, signature drinks and more. Tickets are open to the public, while the event is complimentary for registered resort guests who are spending the holiday weekend enjoying all the resort has to offer.





5. New Signature Artwork: Guests have come to love the whimsical art installations by Disney fine artist Dom Corona. Now, new artwork is on display in the main lobby: Float Couture: The Mouse and Float Couture: The Muse. Corona notes, “These companion works were inspired by two things that perfectly capture the spirit of Four Seasons Orlando: the laid-back luxury of the lazy river, and the effortless style and sophistication that’s felt throughout the resort.” In Float Couture, Corona describes how he envisioned Disney characters Mickey and Minnie as relaxed, fashion-forward icons fully embracing that resort state of mind. “From their playful poses and warm, whimsical palettes to the coordinating sandals and subtle fashion nods, every detail was designed to reflect the joy, charm, and refinement that make Four Seasons so special,” adds Corona. Guests can admire the new artwork and also shop for originals and prints available for purchase at the Resort’s signature boutique, Wardrobe, not to mention a selection of designer finds from Romi Basha, Coperni, Zimmermann and more.