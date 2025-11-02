Elysium Spa & Wellness House Debuts at Hotel La Compañía del Valle

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and La Compañía Hotels & Resorts have announced the grand opening of Elysium Spa & Wellness House, a restorative 22,000 sq. ft. wellness sanctuary located at Hotel La Compañía del Valle, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand’s newest luxury retreat in the scenic highlands of Panama’s El Valle de Antón.

Inspired by Roman bathhouses and the natural raw beauty of Panama’s volcanic terrain, Elysium Spa’s interiors are defined by arched stone passageways and local volcanic stone that ground visitors in the destination and create a sense of place. The use of carved marble, raw timber, and oxidized metals adds a contrast of textures, while soft cove lighting and flickering sconces evoke the quiet ambiance of a sacred ritual space.

Guests are welcomed to a journey of stillness and renewal through thermal pools, hammam-inspired steam rooms, and immersive treatment chambers including suites dedicated to wine and cacao therapy. Vaulted ceilings allow natural light to filter in like a celestial spotlight, while private terraces offer sweeping views of the surrounding cloud forest and the La India Dormida mountain. Every design choice – from the hand-laid mosaic tiles to the scent of eucalyptus and clay in the air – evokes a deep sensory reset.

The Art of Wellness

A curated menu of spa treatments awaits, offering a sanctuary where earth, water, wind and metal unite to bring you back to the origin. Treatments draw inspiration from nature’s finest ingredients such as Wine Therapy, which taps into the antioxidant benefits of grapes to revitalize the skin, or the Lavender Ritual, which combines gentle exfoliation with a calming body wrap to restore the skin’s natural radiance. The spa’s restorative body wrap menu includes a nourishing Cacao Experience Wrap, Geisha Coffee Wrap and a refreshing Panama-Citrus Wrap with enzymatic papaya exfoliation to leave skin glowing and renewed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local ingredients such as pomegranate, volcanic Jejú Jolitdaecha extract, bamboo, and more are incorporated into body scrubs and facials on the menu. Options for a massage range from the signature Feel Elysium Massage to Swedish and deep tissue treatments as well as specialized prenatal and sports massages all designed to ease muscle tension, boost circulation, and deliver relaxation.

All spa treatments include access to a Himalayan salt room, aromatherapy steam room, mud therapy room, jacuzzi, and the sensory deprivation pool, the cornerstone of the spa. Guests will also find refreshments included as part of their spa service.

Experience the Best of Panama

Elysium Spa & Wellness House is at the heart of Hotel La Compañía del Valle, a 72-room boutique property set within an extinct volcano crater and designed with Tuscan-inspired architecture and a sculpture park featuring more than 200 pieces of artwork in marble, steel, granite, bronze, and wood, transforming the hotel into a gallery that extends through its corridors and into the lush gardens surrounded by three mountains - La India Dormida, El Gaital, and Las Tres Marías. The hotel is located just two hours west of Panama City and offers a serene escape focused on wellness and connection to nature.

Hotel La Compañia del Valle and Elysium Spa & Wellness House expand on the legacy of Hotel La Compañía Casco Antiguo in Panama City. Housed in a meticulously restored 17th-century Jesuit convent, the hotel serves as a living museum of Panamanian history and design, with influences from Spanish Colonial, French Colonial, and Beaux-Arts architecture.

“With these two hotels, we’re proud to be putting Panama on the map in a new way, inviting travelers to experience both the cultural richness of Casco Antiguo and the natural beauty of El Valle de Anton,” said Chris Lenz, founder of La Compañía Hotels & Resorts. “To ensure a seamless journey, we offer private transportation between both properties so guests can enjoy the best of Panama and leave the coordination up to us.”

With easy access between the two properties, guests can immerse themselves in the historic charm of Hotel La Compañía Casco Antiguo and the serene mountain retreat of Hotel La Compañía del Valle. A curated stay package offers preferred rates and luxury accommodations at both hotels, with a private transfer connecting the city’s vibrant heritage to the lush natural beauty of the valley. To book your seamless two-part getaway, please call +507-302-8888.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand footprint continues to expand in Latin America with the forthcoming opening of Casa Duhau in Mendoza, Argentina, set to debut in late 2027.

For a full menu of services and amenities at Elysium Spa & Wellness House, please contact Beatriz Nieto Lopez, Spa Manager at Hotel La Compañia del Valle, at [email protected] or call +507 6407-5688 to book. For more information about Hotel La Compañia del Valle, visit www.hotellacompaniadelvalle.com