Abu Dhabi Shines Bright at 2025 World Travel Awards Middle East

Abu Dhabi celebrated a wave of major victories at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Middle East Winners Reception 2025, held recently in Dubai, affirming its position as a leading global tourism and business hub. The capital showcased its world-class attractions, luxury hospitality, and strategic appeal by securing top regional accolades.

Capital City Takes Top Accolades

The emirate’s concerted efforts to attract international business and develop diverse leisure offerings were officially recognised:

Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2025: This prestigious award underscores Abu Dhabi’s status as a key commercial centre, praised for its modern infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and capacity to host major conferences and events.

Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination 2025: The pristine shores of Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, clinched this title, highlighting the city’s success in developing luxury, sustainable beach tourism that draws visitors from around the world.

Attraction and Airline Excellence

Individual attractions and the flag carrier based in Abu Dhabi also secured key awards, illustrating the depth of quality across its tourism ecosystem:

Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2025: CLYMB Abu Dhabi took this honour, acknowledging its groundbreaking indoor adventure park featuring the world’s largest indoor skydiving flight chamber and tallest indoor climbing wall.

Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction 2025: Qasr Al Watan received this award for its role in showcasing the UAE’s rich history, traditions, and governance, becoming a landmark of cultural significance.

Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2025: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi continued its streak of success, being named the region’s top theme park.

Middle East’s Leading Water Park 2025: Yas Waterworld, Abu Dhabi was recognized as the region’s best water park.

Middle East’s Leading Airline – Economy Class 2025 and Middle East’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2025 both went to Etihad Airways, reflecting the carrier’s commitment to passenger comfort and in-flight experience.

A Strong Showing in Hospitality

The capital’s luxury hotel sector was prominently featured, with several properties and brands receiving coveted awards:

Middle East’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, UAE, secured this top resort prize.

Middle East’s Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class 2025: Etihad Airways Premium Lounge @ Zayed International Airport won this key award for its business class offering.

In addition to the regional titles, multiple hotels and resorts in Abu Dhabi were named winners in the ‘Abu Dhabi’s Leading…’ country-level categories, demonstrating exceptional quality across various segments, including:

Beach Resorts: Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Yamm Villa Resort

Luxury Resorts: The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Business Hotels: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Hotel: Bab Al Qasr Hotel

The World Travel Awards are determined by votes from industry professionals and consumers globally. Abu Dhabi’s strong performance across categories—from business travel and beach escapes to unique cultural and adventure attractions—reaffirms its strategic diversification and excellence in delivering world-class visitor experiences. These victories are set to further boost the emirate’s appeal to travellers and investors worldwide, solidifying its position as an unmissable destination in the Middle East.