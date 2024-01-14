IHG Announces New voco & Suites Jeddah Hotel Opening in 2024

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a management agreement to open voco & Suites Jeddah, in partnership with Rusd Group. With project currently in advance stages of construction, the new built hotel is set to open its doors in September 2024. The latest signing in Saudi Arabia underscores IHG’s commitment to further strengthen its presence across the Kingdom.

As a distinctive, lifestyle brand, voco offers a premium experience to guests, combining the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand. Loved by guests and the owners, voco has seen phenomenal success in the MENA region with multiple signings and opening in recent years across markets such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Lebanon and Egypt

Situated in a prime location, voco & Suites Jeddah will overlook the Red Sea and is in close proximity to the new Jeddah Downtown, known as Jeddah Central Development — a mega project by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The hotel is ideally situated for both leisure and business travelers, being a mere 5-minute drive from the Corniche promenade and the renowned Red Sea Mall. voco & Suites Jeddah is also a short drive from the Royal Court, making it an ideal choice for government officials and high-end guests seeking premium stays.

Strategically located on Jeddah Beach Road, the 110-key voco & Suites Jeddah will feature a wide selection of uniquely characterized rooms, including suites with thoughtful comforts — true to the brand. Furthermore, the hotel’s R&B offering will feature three distinct dining options, including an all-day dining, a specialty restaurant, and a cozy coffee shop, offering diverse culinary experiences. voco & Suites Jeddah will also be equipped to cater to the business needs of domestic and international guests, featuring four venues for meetings and events. Other amenities include a fitness centre and a swimming pool, ensuring a well-rounded and enjoyable stay for guests.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “Jeddah is an up-and-coming modern commercial hub that has long served as a gateway for pilgrimages to the lslamic holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. The city, second largest in Saudi Arabia, is known for its sparking beaches, beautiful outdoor venues, and several other inconic landmarks. Recognising the potential of its hospitality sector, we are set to bring voco & Suites Jeddah; representing a significant milestone for IHG Hotels & Resorts as we continue to expand our presence in the vibrant and dynamic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The new voco addition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing distinctive and memorable experiences for our guests. Moreover, the prime location, coupled with unique offerings of the voco brand, reinforces our dedication to delivering true hospitality that goes beyond expectations.”

Dr. Saleh Malaikah, Chairman, Rusd Group, commented: “It is an honour to partner with one of the world’s leading hotel companies in bringing voco & Suites Jeddah to this dynamic city. With IHG’s significant presence and commitment to Saudi Arabia, there is no doubt that the group is leading in offering memorable and enjoyable experience for every guest visiting the Kingdom. With IHG’s expertise in hospitality, strength of the brand, power of enterprise and a world class loyalty programme, we are truly confident in the success of voco & Suites Jeddah.”

IHG currently operates 40 hotels across five brands in Saudi Arabia, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and voco, with 36 hotels in the development pipeline set to open within the next three to five years. IHG has recently opened their new Saudi headquarters in Riyadh located at the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).