Barter takes up new leadership role at Atlantis, the Palm

Atlantis, the Palm has announced the appointment of Kym Barter as the new general manager and senior vice president, operations at Atlantis, the Palm Dubai.

With over three decades of experience in luxury hospitality and food and beverage, the appointment follows an impressive two-year tenure as vice president, food and beverage across the Atlantis destination.

Joining Atlantis at the height of the global pandemic and just ahead of the launch of Atlantis, the Royal, Barter cultivated a high-performing team of culinary professionals, culminating in a record year for the food and beverage operation at the resort.

Under his leadership, the destination also secured three Michelin stars, as well as a spot for Ossiano on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list 2023.

Barter’s new role places him at the helm of Atlantis, the Palm, where he will oversee all operational aspects of the iconic resort, enhancing the service and operational performance while sharing his passion for exceptional guest experiences.

His remit will include the 1,544-room resort, as well as 35 world-renowned restaurants and bars, an extensive MICE and events offering, retail avenues, and Awaken Spa and Fitness.

Timothy Kelly, executive vice president and managing director of Atlantis Dubai, said: “In the spirit of driving growth and excellence, we have revised our senior leadership organisational structure for Atlantis Dubai.

“The objective is to ensure that Atlantis, the Palm, Atlantis the Royal and Aquaventure benefit from a dedicated operational senior leadership team that will

manage all of our business units.

“The result will be a seamless resort experience for our guests and colleagues, which reflects our commitment to exceptional service. Since joining the Atlantis family in May 2021, Kym has brought a wealth of expertise, passion and dedication to the operation, and we are delighted to welcome him into this new role.”

Prior to joining Atlantis Dubai, Barter served in a variety of leadership positions, most immediately as senior vice president of food and beverage at Wynn and Encore Las Vegas.

Prior to this, Barter held the prestigious role of senior vice president of food and beverage at Wynn Palace, Macau, where he was an integral member of the pre-opening leadership team.

Commenting on his appointment, Barter said. “I am very excited for what is in store as we continue to evolve our already iconic property.

“I look forward to working with our incredible team of hospitality professionals as we innovate, create and enhance the guest experience across the world-class destination that is Atlantis, the Palm.

“We will continue to give our guests a reason to not only visit but to return to what they have called their home away from home for the past 15 years.”

Barter’s earlier experience includes a leadership role within Nobu Hospitality where he oversaw the food and beverage development of new hotels in Miami, London, Riyadh and Manila, as well as general manager of food and beverage at Crown Entertainment Complex in Melbourne.

Prior to joining Crown Melbourne, Kym held Director of Food & Beverage roles with various hotels throughout Asia, including the InterContinental Bangkok, Shangri-La’s China World Hotel, Beijing and the flagship Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong.

